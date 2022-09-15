USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 3

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Sept. 14, 2022.

Region 1:

1. Penfield High School (NY)

Record: 8-0

2. Fairpoint High School (NY)

Record: 3-1

3. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)

Record: 11-1

4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, NY)

Record: 7-1

5. Smithtown West High School (NY)

Record: 3-0-1

6. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg NY)

Record: 2-0

7. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, NY)

Record: 7-1

8. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester NY)

Record: 4-2-1

9. Sayville High School (NY)

Record: 4-0

10. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 1-0

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 3-0

2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 1-0

3. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)

Record: 1-0

4. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 3-0

5. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 4-0

6. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 4-0

7. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, DC)

Record: 4-0

8. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)

Record: 3-0

9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)

Record: 1-0

10. Paul VI (Haddonfield, NJ)

Record: 0-0

Region 3:

1. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 24-1

2. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)

Record: 13-2

3. Westminster (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 10-0

4. Cardinal Newman (Columbia, SC)

Record: 29-1-2

5. Buford High School (Ga.)

Record: 18-4

6. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)

Record: 20-4

7. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)

Record: 10-1

8. Pickens High School (Pickens, SC)

Record: 14-0

9. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 14-7

10. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.)

Record: 15-6

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 39-2

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 24-1

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 26-2

4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)

Record: 28-2

5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 23-4

6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 23-3

7. Brandon High School (Miss.)

Record: 28-3

8. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Record: 11-0

9. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 7-0

10. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)

Record: 9-3

Region 5:

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 17-0

2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 11-1

3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 15-1

4. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 19-2

5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 12-1

6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 7-2

7. Yorktown (Ind.)

Record: 15-2

8. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Record: 16-1

9. Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)

Record: 7-0

10. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)

Record: 12-3

Region 6:

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 17-1

2. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Record: 12-0

3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 14-1

4. Lyons High School (LeGrange, Ill.)

Record: 11-2

5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 13-2

6. Pleasant Valley (Iowa)

Record: 15-3

7. Lincoln-Way East (Neb.)

Record: 8-1

8. Liberty North (Mo.)

Record: 7-0

9. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 8-0

10. Xavier (Cedar Rapids, Iowa.)

Record: 14-1

Region 7:

1. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 5-0

2. Northfield (Minn.)

Record: 9-0

3. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 9-1

4. Lincoln East High School (Neb.)

Record: 8-1

5. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 7-2

6. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, SD)

Record: 3-0

7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 11-2

8. Lakeville (Minn.)

Record: 7-2

9. Harrisburg High School (SD)

Record: 8-0

10. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (ND)

Record: 11-0

Region 8:

1. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 7-0

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 4-1

3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 11-0

4. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 6-1

5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Record: 5-0

6. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 11-0

7. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)

Record: 9-1

8. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 9-0

9. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)

Record: 12-0

10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)

Record: 5-3

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 17-0

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 11-2

3. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 15-2

4. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 10-4

5. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 7-3

6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 8-3

7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 9-1

8. San Clemente (Calif.)

Record: 14-6

9. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 11-3

10. Lakewood High School (Calif.)

Record: 8-3

Region 10:

1. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 14-2

2. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 8-0

3. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 16-1

4. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 8-3

5. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 5-2

6. Madison High School (Rexburg, Idaho)

Record: 5-0

7. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 15-4

8. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)

Record: 2-0

9. Wenatchee High School (Wash.)

Record: 3-0

10. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 7-4

