USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 2

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Sept. 8, 2022.

Region 1:

1. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, NY)

Record: 0-0

2. Penfield High School (NY)

Record: 7-0

3. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester NY)

Record: 1-0

4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg NY)

Record: 0-0

5. Darien High School (Darien Conn.)

Record: 0-0

6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)

Record: 7-1

7. Smithtown West High School (NY)

Record: 0-0

8. South Kingston High School (Kingston RI)

Record: 0-0

9. Massapequa High School (NY)

Record: 0-0

10. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 0-0

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 1-0

2. Williamstown High School (NJ)

Record: 0-0

3. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 0-0

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)

Record: 0-0

5. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 2-0

6. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 3-0

7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 2-0

8. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, DC)

Record: 2-0

9. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.)

Record: 0-0

10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.)

Record: 0-0

Region 3:

1. Westminster (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 8-0

2. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 23-1

3. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)

Record: 8-1

4. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.)

Record: 13-2

5. Cardinal Newman (Columbia, SC)

Record: 20-1-1

6. Tampa Prep (Fla.)

Record: 6-3

7. Buford High School (Ga.)

Record: 18-4

8. Nolensville High School (Tenn.)

Record: 14-4

9. Pickens High School (Pickens, SC)

Record: 10-0

10. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 9-5

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 34-2

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 22-1

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 24-2

4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)

Record: 26-2

5. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 22-4

6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 22-3

7. Bishop Kelley High School (Tulsa, Okla.)

Record: 7-0

8. Brandon High School (Miss.)

Record: 26-3

9. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Record: 4-0

10. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 1-0

Region 5:

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 13-0

2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 10-1

3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 10-0

4. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 8-0

5. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 6-1

6. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 14-1

7. Yorktown (Ind.)

Record: 12-1

8. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 8-1

9. Mercy Academy (Louisville, Ky.)

Record: 8-3

10. Skyline High School (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Record: 15-1

Region 6:

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 14-1

2. Liberty High School (Mo.)

Record: 3-0

3. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 12-1

4. Lincoln-Way East (Neb.)

Record: 8-0

5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 6-2

6. Pleasant Valley (Iowa)

Record: 10-1

7. Rock Bridge (Columbia, Mo.)

Record: 6-0

8. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 7-1

9. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)

Record: 6-0

10. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 8-0

Region 7:

1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 3-0

2. Lincoln East High School (Neb.)

Record: 5-1

3. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.)

Record: 5-1

4. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)

Record: 2-1

5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, SD)

Record: 3-0

6. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 4-0

7. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 3-0

8. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)

Record: 2-1

9. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 7-2

10. Sheyenne High School (West Fargo, ND)

Record: 9-0

Region 8:

1. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 6-0

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 2-1

3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 10-0

4. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 3-1

5. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Record: 2-0

6. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 6-0

7. Chaparral High School (Parker, Colo.)

Record: 8-1

8. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 4-0

9. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)

Record: 11-0

10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.)

Record: 4-2

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 11-0

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 10-2

3. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 13-2

4. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 9-4

5. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 8-2

6. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 4-1

7. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 3-2

8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 5-1

9. Lakewood (Calif.)

Record: 6-3

10. Millennium High School (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 2-0

Region 10:

1. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 2-0

2. Moanalua High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 13-3

3. CM Russell HS (Great Falls, Mont.)

Record: 6-0

4. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 14-2

5. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 14-1

6. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 4-2

7. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 4-0

8. Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho)

Record: 2-0

9. Wenatchee High School (Wash.)

Record: 1-0

10. West Anchorage High School (Alaska)

Record: 15-3

