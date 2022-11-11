USA TODAY Sports/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 11

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for Nov. 11, 2022.

Region 1:

1. Penfield High School (NY)

Record: 33-4

2. Fairport High School (NY)

Record: 36-2

3. St. Mary’s (Lancaster, NY)

Record: 37-4-1

4. Portville High School (NY)

Record: 38-2-2

5. Cornwall High School (NY)

Record: 35-5-2

6. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park NY)

Record: 44-6-1

7. Darien High School (Conn.)

Record: 28-0

8. Kellenberg Memorial High School (NY)

Record: 40-4-2

9. Lancaster High School (NY)

Record: 18-3-1

10. Frontier Central (NY)

Record: 8-5-1

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 35-0

2. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 17-0

3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 7-0-1

4. Paul VI (Haddonfield, NJ)

Record: 27-0

5. Centennial High School (Ellicott City, Md.)

Record: 21-0-1

6. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)

Record: 23-2

7. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, NJ)

Record: 29-1

8. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 39-2-2

9. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 29-2

10. St. John’s High School (Washington, DC)

Record: 24-5

Region 3:

1. Westminster Christian (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 27-0

2. Buford High School (Ga.)

Record: 38-5

3. Cleveland High School (Tenn.)

Record: 49-5

4. McGill Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 51-8

5. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.)

Record: 27-2

6. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 45-5

7. Mauldin High School (Greenville, SC)

Record: 31-7

8. North Raleigh Christian (NC)

Record: 27-0

9. Millbrook High School (Raleigh, NC)

Record: 29-1

10. Aiken High School (SC)

Record: 40-2

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 55-2

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 39-1

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas)

Record: 42-3

4. Cypress Ranch High School (Texas)

Record: 43-3

5. Fayetteville High School (Ark.)

Record: 36-2

6. Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

Record: 39-4

7. St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)

Record: 39-1

8. Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Record: 40-5

9. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.)

Record: 43-3

10. Edmond Memorial (Okla.)

Record: 25-4

Region 5:

1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 34-1

2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Record: 46-1

3. Yorktown (Ind.)

Record: 34-3

4. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.)

Record: 33-2

5. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)

Record: 35-5

6. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 34-8

7. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 23-3

8. Forest Hills Northern High School (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Record: 43-4-1

9. Magnificat (Rocky River, Ohio)

Record: 25-2

10. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 44-3

Region 6:

1. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 39-2

2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 45-3

3. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 43-6

4. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 37-3

5. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 32-6

6. Appleton North (Wis.)

Record: 33-5

7. Liberty North High School (Mo.)

Record: 31-6

8. Marist (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 31-8

9. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.)

Record: 36-4

10. Iowa City Liberty (Iowa)

Record: 33-8

Region 7:

1. Papillion LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 34-5

2. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)

Record: 27-4

3. Omaha Westside High School (Neb.)

Record: 30-9

4. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 28-2

5. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 27-4

6. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)

Record: 24-4

7. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)

Record: 24-6

8. Harrisburg High School (SD)

Record: 24-3

9. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 31-4

10. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, SD)

Record: 24-4

Region 8:

1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Record: 43-1

2. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 40-3

3. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 35-4

4. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 26-0

5. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah)

Record: 29-4

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Record: 24-0

7. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)

Record: 34-1

8. Bountiful High School (Utah)

Record: 29-2

9. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)

Record: 24-2

10. Thunder Basin High School (Gillette, Wyo.)

Record: 36-7

Region 9:

1. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 39-0

2. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 37-4

3. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Record: 32-0

4. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 30-11

5. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 29-13

6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 29-9

7. Lakewood High School (Calif.)

Record: 29-9

8. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 28-7

9. San Clemente (Calif.)

Record: 24-11

t-10. Palos Verdes High School (Calif.)

Record: 21-8

t-10. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 35-4

t-10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 37-4

Region 10:

1. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 25-5

2. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 22-1

3. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 19-5

4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)

Record: 20-3

5. Kamehameha Hawaii (Kea’au, Hawaii)

Record: 16-7

6. Madison High School (Rexburg, Idaho)

Record: 36-4

7. Puyallup High School (Wash.)

Record: 29-0

8. Diamond (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 40-6

9. North Creek (Bothell, Wash.)

Record: 27-2

10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska)

Record: 37-4

