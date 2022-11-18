USA men’s basketball slips to No. 2 for the first time as Spain overtakes the top spot in the world ranking

For the first time, a team other than the United States sits atop the FIBA ​​men’s world ranking. Spain usurped Team USA to claim the No. 1 spot in the latest world rankings, which were updated Friday. Here’s what you should know.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗚: Spain seize the #1 spot for the first time in FIBA ​​Men’s World Ranking history! 👑 🇪🇸 📊 See the full rankings here, presented by @Nike:https://t.co/iPTz2JGlZ8 pic.twitter.com/yea77qbAgV — FIBA ​​(@FIBA) November 18, 2022

Background

Team USA finished seventh at the World Cup in China, won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (after losing its opener to France) and finished third at the AmeriCup, a tournament of countries from North America and South America, in September.

Spain, meanwhile, won the 2019 World Cup, fell to the Americans in the Olympic quarterfinals and then won EuroBasket in September.

Since 2017, FIBA ​​has ranked teams based on a weighted system of games and victories, and results stay with teams for six years. So when Team USA finished seventh under Gregg Popovich at the 2019 Cup in China (with losses to France and Serbia), the stigma from those defeats was going to stick with the team until 2025.

Countries are in the middle of qualifying tournaments to reach the 2023 World Cup. There are two “windows,” or mini tournaments left, including one for the Americans in Washington this month. The US entered the mini tournament in first place in its group with a 7-1 record, but a 94-79 loss to Brazil on Nov. 11 caused Team USA to fall behind Spain in the world rankings.

The teams the Americans have been sending to the Qualifiers consist Mostly of G-Leaguers and former NBAers, and have been coached by former Bulls Coach Jim Boylen.

Required reading

(Photo: Kyle Terada / USA Today)