USA men’s basketball slips to No. 2 for the first time as Spain overtakes the top spot in the world ranking

For the first time, a team other than the United States sits atop the FIBA ​​men’s world ranking. Spain usurped Team USA to claim the No. 1 spot in the latest world rankings, which were updated Friday. Here’s what you should know.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗚: Spain seize the #1 spot for the first time in FIBA ​​Men’s World Ranking history! 👑 🇪🇸 📊 See the full rankings here, presented by @Nike:https://t.co/iPTz2JGlZ8 pic.twitter.com/yea77qbAgV — FIBA ​​(@FIBA) November 18, 2022

Background

Team USA finished seventh at the World Cup in China, won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (after losing its opener to France) and finished third at the AmeriCup, a tournament of countries from North America and South America, in September.

Spain, meanwhile, won the 2019 World Cup, fell to the Americans in the Olympic quarterfinals and then won EuroBasket in September.

Since 2017, FIBA ​​has ranked teams based on a weighted system of games and victories, and results stay with teams for six years. So when Team USA finished seventh under Gregg Popovich at the 2019 Cup in China (with losses to France and Serbia), the stigma from those defeats was going to stick with the team until 2025.

Countries are in the middle of qualifying tournaments to reach the 2023 World Cup. There are two “windows,” or mini tournaments left, including one for the Americans in Washington this month. The US entered the mini tournament in first place in its group with a 7-1 record, but a 94-79 loss to Brazil on Nov. 11 caused Team USA to fall behind Spain in the world rankings.

The teams the Americans have been sending to the Qualifiers consist Mostly of G-Leaguers and former NBAers, and have been coached by former Bulls Coach Jim Boylen.

What caused the US to fall?

USA Basketball was apparently one international loss from falling out of the top spot, and that loss came in the form of a trashing at the hands of Brazil last Friday in Washington. As of right now, Team USA has not qualified for the FIBA ​​World Cup in the Philippines next summer, and has suffered two losses in 10 games of Qualifying play. Additionally, the Americans lost an Olympic game to France, almost lost to the French in the gold medal round in Tokyo, and dropped two — two — exhibition games. To say nothing of the two losses in the last World Cup. Now, you might ask why a fourth consecutive gold at the Olympics isn’t carrying more weight? Well, the Olympics aren’t FIBA’s event. And in FIBA ​​play, the Americans just haven’t been quite so dominant. — Vardon

What comes next?

So, FIBA ​​knows the opportunity here. To try and drum up any interest in these qualifiers, or generate more Buzz ahead of the World Cup, I suppose it sells for the tournament to feature a wounded American program. Could we even clear our throats and call them an underdog? The truth about Team USA and FIBA ​​play is, by and large, for most FIBA ​​games the States isn’t sending anywhere near its top players — Ie NBA stars.

Most of the games are during the NBA season, and the team the Americans put on the floor against Brazil was led Mostly by players whose NBA Careers might be over. Langston Galloway. David Stockton. Chris Chiozza was on that team. Rodney Hood.

Team USA will send a similar group, probably with more, Younger G League players who have international experience, to South America in February to secure a Qualifying bid for the World Cup. Without getting into the details, Team USA either needs to beat Uruguay or Brazil, or have Brazil beat Puerto Rico, and that’s it, the Americans are in. There are other ways they could qualify, and the USA is way ahead in most tiebreakers. There is almost no way they don’t get in. And then, we’ll see. We’ll see which stars sign up for the World Cup, if they’re up to the task of unseating the Defending champions, and the world’s new No. 1 team, Spain.— Vardon

