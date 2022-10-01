USA beat China to secure 11th world title and Paris 2024 spot

A dominant Team USA won their 11th World Cup title at the 2022 FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup on Saturday 1 October with a 83-61 win over China.

A’ja Wilson and China’s Yueru Li led all-scorers with 19 points each and eight rebounds to extend Team USA’s unbeaten streak at a World Cup to 30 games.

The win in Sydney was even more important as it meant the USA clinch their ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

READ MORE: USA Vanquish Canada 83-43 to advance to final

How the classy US won their fourth straight gold

Playing in front of about 16,000 fans, China got off to a quick start but they trailed the US after the first quarter 13-18.

The Americans, keen to win their world title in a row, shifted gears in the second as a rare four point play by Kelsey Plum started a good run for the Defending Champions who led 43-33 at the break.

The US maintained their high-powered defense and classy offense that had seen them unbeaten in the last 29 games.

Chelsea Gray had a big evening with 10 points and eight assists.

But the star of the game and the tournament was A’ja Wilson who sunk a game high 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds to also earn the MVP award of the World Cup.

“It feels great. We came here on a mission and business, we got it. We got gold. Now we’re going home with some hardware. It feels great to us. Australia was great to us. I didn’t see any kangaroos, but it’s OK because we are leaving with a gold,” said a delighted Wilson.

“I came here with a goal to win gold. This is what we leave for! This is our job, we get to entertain and do something that we love. I sweat for a living and I love it.”

“It took a little bit time to get used to it and it was all the way until the gold medal game that A’ja finally knew where she was supposed to be,” joked USA Coach Cheryl Reeve.

“Quality opponent I thought we were really determined, Tactical defense when we had 42 deflections today. They are hard to play against and we had some really great moments and A’ja was spectacular.”

China’s ace Yueru Li was key to her team’s success as the Asian Powerhouse clinched their first silver at the World Cup since the 1994 tournament.

Australia’s Legend Lauren Jackson scored a Stellar 30 points that helped the hosts past Canada 95-65 in the Bronze medal match.

Jackson, the seven-time WNBA all-star, equaled the All-Time number of Appearances in the competition, playing in the 43rd FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup game. Her fifth World Cup – and first in 12 years – was also her last dance.