USA Basketball to Hold Red-White Game, Wrap Training Camp this Weekend

DURHAM – With several days of work already under its belt, the USA Basketball Women’s National Team continues its preparation for the 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup slated for later this month.

Duke Women’s basketball head Coach Kara Lawson was previously announced as an Assistant Coach for the US Women’s National Team.

The final three days of the training camp will be highlighted by the 2022 USA Basketball Showcase Presented by Coinbase, featuring the USA Basketball Team Red-White Game. The contest is slated for Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 pm ET/7 pm CT at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV and live on NBATV. Lawson will Coach one of the teams during the intrasquad scrimmage.

2022 FIBA ​​WORLD CUP INFORMATION

Featuring 12 of the best national teams in the world, the 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup is set to run Sept. 22-Oct. 1st, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Team USA, slotted in Group A, begins the quest for its fourth consecutive World Cup since 2010, opening pool play Sept. 22 against Belgium. To view the full schedule, click here.

The official FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup app provides unique live coverage of the 19th edition of FIBA’s Flagship Women’s event set to take place in Sydney, Australia from Sept. 22 – Oct. 1, 2022. Don’t miss a single second of the action – follow the live stats, get the latest news, highlights and information about your favorite teams and players here.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks.

