USA Basketball Shorthanded Ahead Of FIBA ​​World Cup Opener

TOPSHOT – USA’s A’ja Wilson (L) goes to the basket past Japan’s Monica Okoye in the Women’s final … [+] basketball match between USA and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

This week, USA Basketball announced their 12-player roster for the 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup in Australia. The United States looks to win a fourth consecutive gold medal under new head Coach Cheryl Reeve.

However, the team only has seven players currently available ahead of its opening match against Belgium Tonight at 9:30 pm eastern time. Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and her Las Vegas Aces teammates Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum will arrive late after celebrating the first title for their franchise Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip. Needless to say, it will be a long trip and a short recovery after what appeared to be a lively and well-deserved celebration.

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in four games to claim the 2022 WNBA Championship. Wilson, Plum, and Gray will now battle with Sun player Breonna Jones and Alyssa Thomas.

“The folks that coordinate these things are hard at work and in communication with those players. And you know, it’s a fluid process and me as a coach, when they show up for practice,” Reeve said Tuesday evening on a media video call.

Since then, Jones and Thomas arrived in Sydney earlier today and participated in their first practice. This might mean both will be ready come today’s game against Belgium.

Schedule

The United States will compete in Group A during the preliminary round of the FIBA ​​World Cup in Sydney, Australia with Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, China, South Korea, and Puerto Rico.

The US and Belgium tip-off at 11:30 am local time Thursday (9:30 pm ET Wednesday) and Puerto Rico at 10:30 am local time (8:30 pm ET Thursday) the next day. Their preliminary matchup against China Friday afternoon.

It’s not clear how many players will be ready come USAB’s second game against Puerto Rico. Nevertheless, players will be ready

“Whatever numbers we have, that’s what we’re going to go with. And we’re going to make sure that our schemes are right, our Scouting report is right,” Stewart said.

Belgium made a strong debut in the 2018 FIBA ​​World Cup by coming in fourth place behind basketball powerhouses Spain, Australia, and the United States. They are also looking to bounce back from heartbreaking losses in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics (held in 2021 because of COVID) and during the FIBA ​​EuroBasket Finals.

They are led by WNBA Champion and 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, although both Ann Wauters and Kim Mestdagh have retired.

“Starting off with Belgium is not an easy task and it gives us a lot of opportunity to kind of grow, especially for players that haven’t had experience here. But we know we have reinforcements coming and we just need to hold it down until then,” Stewart said.

You can watch USA Basketball compete in the FIBA ​​Women’s World Cup on the ESPN network