USA all the way? World champs’ goal to become New Zealand’s second-favourite team

The United States are hoping New Zealand will adopt them as their second-favorite team during the Women’s World Cup after entertaining a record crowd in their first warm-up game in Wellington.

The two-time Defending world Champs put on a show, scoring four times in a 24-minute blitz to overpower a weakened Football Ferns team 4-0 before a crowd of 12,508 at Sky Stadium on Wednesday after overcoming a sluggish start.

Some of their goals were world-class, the pick of them scored by star striker Alex Morgan and set up by a cheeky back heel from playmaker Rose Lavelle.

Morgan, who netted her 120th international goal, was the biggest star on show on Wednesday.

One young fan brought a sign that read ‘My life goal: Meet Alex Morgan’.

Morgan granted the fan’s wish by posing for a selfie with her and signing an autograph after the game.

“They said the crowd was 12,500, which is a great start to show support for the game and we’re hoping to see an even bigger crowd when we come back,” US Coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images United States striker Alex Morgan signs an autograph for a fan after their win over the Football Ferns.

Forward Mallory Swanson, who scored two goals for the US, including the breakthrough goal after 52 minutes, said she was impressed with the turnout – the biggest crowd for a Ferns home game by some distance.

“When I came out I was looking around and I was like ‘wow, there’s actually a lot of people here’. I think that just goes to show how much this game has shown and I’ve heard the World Cup is going to be insane so it’s exciting,” she said.

With six months to go until the tournament kicks off, the US are using their visit to familiarize themselves with the country they will spend the most time in during the World Cup.

They have made a decent effort to connect with the public during their stay.

They held a media event at The Cloud upon arrival and put up eight different players for interviews.

A couple of their players also attended a Māori football tournament in Auckland.

The US will be based in New Zealand throughout the group stage. They play the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 final back at Sky Stadium on July 27.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images US forward Trinity Rodman sends a header towards the goal.

The other two group games will be at Eden Park, against Vietnam on July 22 and against a yet to be confirmed opponent on August 1.

A potential round of 16 Clash will be in Australia, but if they progress from there, quarterfinals and semifinals will also be in New Zealand too.

The support of the home fans could give the US an extra edge as they chase an historic three-peat.

The US will have another chance to make an impression on New Zealand when they meet the Ferns in their second match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

“I have to say we’re very excited that we were drawn to be based in New Zealand for our World Cup games,” Andonovski added.

“We were here and spent a bit of time for the draw and obviously now we are here for the camp and we have connected very well with the community and are doing different things.

“Our goal is to become New Zealand’s second favorite team.”