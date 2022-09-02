US Youth Soccer National League Conferences Fall 2022 Preview – East Region

Fall schedules for the top US Youth Soccer Leagues in the East Region are set, and teams will begin playing the weekend of September 10-11.

The four East Region National League Conferences, managed by EDP Soccer, provide tough competition week after week throughout the season. Top-finishing teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the 2023 USYS Eastern Regional Championships through league play. In addition, teams can also earn the right to compete in the 2023-2024 season of USYS National League PRO

The East Region will once again be one of the strongest in the nation, leading all regions with 148 teams participating in National League PRO Eastern Pennsylvania leads the way with 36 teams, followed by MSYSA with 29 teams, NJYS with 28 teams and ENYYSA with 25 teams.

See below for a look at some of this season’s Premier I Divisions.

US Youth Soccer Mid Atlantic Conference Fall 2022 Preview

The Mid Atlantic Conference features teams primarily from New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The Conference will see both Club vs. Club and Team vs. Team Premier I Divisions, as well as Team vs. Team Premier II Divisions.

New Clubs to the Club vs. Club Boys Division include Parsippany SC and Yardley Makefield Soccer. Yardley Makefield Soccer’s 2008 team recently lost in the National Championship semifinal in penalty kicks. These two Clubs joined SJEB FC, PDA Hibernian, FC Copa, Lower Merion-FC Europa, PA Dominion and PSA Monmouth.

The 14U Boys Premier I Division has Quaker Elite SC Magicians, the reigning EPYSA State Cup Champions, who will look to make their return to the Eastern Regionals. One of the top contenders with Quaker Elite will be Torpedoes SC BU14 Red, who finished in fourth place last Spring, going 2-3-2 and losing only one game by multiple goals.

The 14U Girls Premier I Blue Division has NJ Blaze 2009, NJYS State Cup Finalists, who will be challenged by fellow top New Jersey teams NJ Premier, NJ Nationals, NLSA, B’Elite, NJ Crush and Torpedoes SC.

To learn more about the Mid Atlantic Conference, click here.

US Youth Soccer New England Conference Fall 2022 Preview

The New England Conference features teams primarily from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. The Conference will see both Club vs. Club and Team vs. Team Premier I Divisions, as well as Team vs. Team Premier II Divisions.

The Club vs. Club Division will have a North and South Division. The North features Seacoast United Bedford, Seacoast United Maine, Juventus Academy Boston EDS North, Valeo FC, New England Surf and Aztec, while the South has Juventus Academy Boston EDS South, Rhode Island Surf, Liverpool International Academy, CT Rush Select, Seacoast United Mass and Bayside FC.

The 14U Girls Premier I Division will see Ginga FC Girls 2009 NL look to go unbeaten once again, having finished last Spring with an 8-0-0 record. Sporting CT and Western United Pioneers, who finished in second and third, respectively, will aim to overtake Ginga FC.

To learn more about the New England Conference, click here.

US Youth Soccer North Atlantic Conference Fall 2022 Preview

The North Atlantic Conference features teams primarily from Eastern New York and Connecticut. The Conference will see both Club vs. Club and Team vs. Team Premier I Divisions, as well as Team vs. Team Premier II Divisions.

East Coast FC, who recently merged with FC Sesa, joins the Club vs. Club Boys Division, and will be facing off with AC Connecticut, Inter CT, Chelsea Piers Shoreline SC, White Plains YS, Quickstrike FC, Brentwood FC and Brooklyn Italians. The Girls Club vs. Club Division welcomes Manhattan SC, Long Island Slammers and NJ Crush, as they join Chelsea Piers Shoreline SC, NY Surf SC, STA, and Alleycats SC.

The 14U Boys Premier I Division includes DUSC 2009 Blue, the reigning ENYYSA State Cup Champions, as well as Valencia CF Academy NY Orange, an ENYYSA State Cup semifinalist. Olympiacos 09 Red were Division winners in the Spring and will look to make it back-to-back titles, with Barca Academy PRO, LISC, Stony Brook-LGN, Chelsea Piers SC and Cedar Stars Hudson Valley also challenging for the top spot.

The 14U Girls Premier I Division features South Shore Futbol Club Legacy G2009, one of the top teams in the age group looking to fend off four Talented challengers in FC Somers, Eastchester Olympique, Massapequa SC Lady Spurs and Auburndale SC Strikers 09, who round out the division.

To learn more about the North Atlantic Conference, click here.

US Youth Soccer South Atlantic Conference Fall 2022 Preview

The South Atlantic Conference features teams primarily from Maryland and Virginia. The Conference will see an innovative Club vs. Club and Team vs. Team approach, allowing Club vs. Club, Team vs. Team and Club vs. Team action over a 10-month season to accommodate Virginia’s spring high school soccer schedule.

New Clubs joining the South Atlantic Conference include FC Frederick, Northern Virginia United, Barca Academy Northern Virginia, Herndon YS, LMVSC, DC Soccer Club and Virginia Revolution.

Now featuring Premier I Blue and Red Divisions to accommodate Virginia Spring high school soccer, one of the most exciting groups will be 16U Boys Premier I Blue Division. It features Alexandria SA, SYC, Virginia Beach FC, Burke AC, GFRSC, NVU Academy, Manassas United, Villareal VA, Virginia Revolution and LMVSC.

The 14U Girls Premier I Division is very evenly matched, with teams from Virginia, Maryland and Eastern Pennsylvania. Keystone FC Premier 09G finished in first place last Spring, and will take on several new top teams, including SYC, LMVSC, Alexandria and FC Frederick. PPA 2009 Green, the Maryland State Cup finalist, Returns after finishing in third last Spring, and Maryland Rush SOMD Rush 09G Blue, the Maryland State Cup semifinalist, should also challenge for a top spot.

To learn more about the South Atlantic Conference, click here.