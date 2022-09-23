US Youth Soccer East Region Conferences – Early Fall 2022 Season Recap

The first two weeks of the fall season are in the books for the four East Region US Youth Soccer National League Conferences, managed by EDP Soccer.

Top-finishing teams in the Conferences will have the opportunity to qualify for the 2023 USYS Eastern Regional Championships through league play. In addition, teams can also earn the right to compete in the 2023-2024 season of the prestigious USYS National League PRO competition.

MID ATLANTIC CONFERENCE

In the Mid-Atlantic Conference’s 14U Boys Club vs. Club Division, FC Europa is 3-0-0 after defeating PDA Hibernian, Council Rock United and YMS, each by identical 3-0 score lines. FC Europa Returns to the field next weekend to take on SJEB FC 09 Academy, which defeated FC Copa Academy, 2-0, in its first game of the season last weekend.

In the 13U Boys Premier I Division, five of the seven teams have one win from the first two weekends, with three teams on 4 points and two teams on 3 points. Only one out of seven games have been decided by more than a goal, and it will be a tight race at the top of the table all season long. This weekend’s top Matchup will see The FA 2010 Boys Black visit Futboltech 2010-Ajax on Saturday afternoon, with both teams trying to break away from the pack.

In the 13U Girls Premier I Division, all 10 teams are in action this upcoming weekend, with a top Matchup between Yardley Makefield Soccer 2010 Girls Premier Force and Match Fit Academy FC 2010 Morris Blue, who both enter the weekend 1-0-0. NLSA 2010 Girls Elite is at the top of the table with a 1-1-1 record after dropping the opening day game to YMS.

NEW ENGLAND CONFERENCE

In the New England Conference’s 14U Boys Academy North Division, Juventus Academy Boston EDS N 2009 Boys is the Lone team with two wins. Each of the other teams dropped points, showing just how competitive the division will be all season long. In its first match, Juventus Academy Boston defeated Seacoast United Maine SC 2009B Elite Blue, 4-2, and then won a closely contested match over England Surf State Navy 2009 Boys, 2-1.

In the 14U Girls Premier I Division, three teams sit at 2-0-0. Yankee United Rebels 09 have won both of their matches by 3-0 score lines and will look to continue their perfect start against Western United Pioneers FC 2009 Girls Elite this weekend. Meanwhile, Legacy 2009 Girls Pride and AC Connecticut G09 EDP National face off this Sunday in a battle of 2-0-0 teams.

NORTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE

A newcomer to the North Atlantic Conference’s Boys Club vs. Club Division, East Coast FC is off to a strong start, with its 13U and 14U boys teams both unbeaten. The teams defeated Brooklyn Italians in the opening week of play and followed that with wins against Brentwood SC. This week, East Coast FC’s sides come up against AC Connecticut, perennially one of the top Clubs in the Club vs. Club Division and whose 14U team also enters the match at 2-0-0.

In the 13U Boys Premier I Division, Just Play Soccer Club 2010 Premier and Barca Academy Pro NY B2010 PRO are both off to 2-0-0 starts. Both sides will look to build on their strong starts, as the two teams are set to face off in a few weeks for what both hope will be a battle of top-of-the-table squads.

In the 13U Girls Premier II Division, RVC Thunderbolts are making a strong run at promotion for the spring, having scored four goals in each of their first three games, helping them to a 4-1 win over Brooklyn United, 4-0 win over LI Slammers and a 4-0 win over NYCFC.

SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE

In the South Atlantic Conference’s 14U Boys Premier I Blue Division, Severna Park 09B – Green is the Lone team with 6 points, as it defeated Alexandria SA, 4-2, in its opening match and followed that with a 3-0 win against Virginia Revolution. Severna Park takes on Masassas SC this weekend before taking on the other unbeaten side, FC Frederick 09 Boys, who defeated Bethesda SC 2-1 in their first National League Conference game.

In the 17U Boys Premier I Blue Division, Northern Virginia United Academy 06B and Fredericksburg FC Black are both 2-0-0. NVU defeated Alexandria SA and SYC in its first two games, while Fredericksburg FC won both games by one goal, defeating Virginia Revolution, 2-1, and Alexandria SA, 3-2.

In the 13U Girls Premier I Division, Baltimore Union Soccer Club Elite 10G is in first place on 7 points, with Keystone FC Premier 10G on 6 points with a game in hand. Keystone FC has won its first two matches, 4-0 and 1-0. Severna Park 10G – Green United is in third place with 5 points after securing a win and two draws in very tight games that finished 1-0, 0-0 and 1-1.

In the 15U Girls Premier I Blue Division, SYV 08G and DMV FC 2008 Blue are both unbeaten, keeping clean sheets in each of their matches, with the two sides set to face off in two weeks.