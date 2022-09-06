US Women Open PAC Final Six with Win Over Mexico
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Sept. 4, 2022) – Outside hitter Dani Drews led all scorers with 15 points as the US Women’s National Team defeated Mexico 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18) on day one of the Pan American Cup Final Six in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The US Women kept a steady pace throughout the match and outpaced Mexico in kills (42-34), blocks (7-2) and aces (10-3).
Statistics
Drews scored all but one of her points on kills; she also had an ace.
“It was a good team win,” Drews said. “We were able to use our entire lineup, and everyone did their job. I think Mexico is a good team. They play good defense, and I wish them good luck the rest of the tournament.”
Outside hitter Roni Jones-Perry, one of the leaders of the US Women’s team that won Bronze two weeks ago at the Pan Am Cup, scored 13 points on nine kills, one block and three aces. Middle Ali Bastianelli collected 11 points on seven kills, two blocks and two aces.
Also scoring for the US Women were opposite Nia Reed with 10 (nine kills, one ace); middle Madeleine Gates with eight (three kills, three blocks, two serves), setter Tori Dilfer with two (one block, one ace). Libero Kendall White notched a team-leading four digs.
Seventeen-year-old Bergen Reilly made her debut with the US Women in the third set. Earlier this summer, the high school senior represented the US at the Girls U19 Pan Am Cup in Tulsa. Reilly was named MVP and Best Setter of that tournament, which the US Girls won.
The US Women face Puerto Rico on Sept. 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.
US Roster for the 2022 Pan American Cup Final Six
Well. Name (Position, Ht., Hometown, College, Region)
4 Bergen Reilly (S, 6-1, Sioux Falls, SD, O’Gorman High School, North Country)
10 Brionne Butler (MB, 6-4, Kendleton, Texas, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star)
17 Dani Drews (OH, 6-0, Sandy, Utah, Univ. of Utah, Intermountain)
21 Roni Jones-Perry (OH, 6-0, West Jordan, Utah, BYU, Intermountain)
22 Kendall White (L, 5-5, Zionsville, Ind., Penn State, Hoosier)
27 Avery Skinner (OH, 6-1, Katy, Texas, Baylor, Lone Star)
28 Ashley Evans (S, 6-1, Liberty Township, Ohio, Purdue, Ohio Valley)
29 Alli Stumler (OH, 6-1, Floyds Knob, Ind., Univ. of Kentucky, Hoosier)
32 Hannah Lishman (L, 5-8, Kailua, Hawaii, Pepperdine, Aloha)
33 Nia Reed (OPP, 6-1, Fort Lee, NJ, Penn State, Garden Empire)
34 Stephanie Samedy (OPP, 6-2, Clermont, Fla., Univ. of Minnesota, Fla.)
35 Tori Dilfer (S, 5-11, Los Gatos, Calif., Univ. of Louisville, Northern California)
36 Madeleine Gates (MB, 6-3, San Diego, Calif., Stanford, Southern California)
37 Ali Bastianelli (MB, 6-3, Marysville, Mich., Univ. of Illinois, Lakeshore)
38 Ronika Stone (MB, 6-2, San Jose, Calif., Univ. of Oregon, Northern California)
Head Coach: Michelle Chatman
Assistant Coaches: Jonathan Charette and Danielle Scott
Athletic Trainer: Madison Schultze
Team Manager and Performance Analyst: TJ Read
Full Schedule
All Times PT
Matches are being livestreamed at www.youtube.com/c/ReinasdelCaribe
Sept. 4
PUR def. CAN, 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18
USA def. MEX, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)
DOM def. CUB, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Sept. 5
12:00 CUB v CAN
14:00 USA v PUR
16:00 DOM v MEX
Sept. 6
12:00 CUB v MEX
14:00 USA v CAN
16:00 SUN v TUR
Sept. 7
12:00 MEX v PUR
14:00 USA v CUB
16:00 DOM v CAN
Sept. 8
12:00 PUR v CUB
14:00 CAN v MEX
16:00 DOM v USA
Sept. 9
12:00 5 y 6
14:00 2 v 3
16:00 1 v 4
Sept. 10
14:00 Third-place match
16:00 First-place match