US Women Open PAC Final Six with Win Over Mexico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Sept. 4, 2022) – Outside hitter Dani Drews led all scorers with 15 points as the US Women’s National Team defeated Mexico 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18) on day one of the Pan American Cup Final Six in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The US Women kept a steady pace throughout the match and outpaced Mexico in kills (42-34), blocks (7-2) and aces (10-3).

Statistics

Drews scored all but one of her points on kills; she also had an ace.

“It was a good team win,” Drews said. “We were able to use our entire lineup, and everyone did their job. I think Mexico is a good team. They play good defense, and I wish them good luck the rest of the tournament.”

Outside hitter Roni Jones-Perry, one of the leaders of the US Women’s team that won Bronze two weeks ago at the Pan Am Cup, scored 13 points on nine kills, one block and three aces. Middle Ali Bastianelli collected 11 points on seven kills, two blocks and two aces.

Also scoring for the US Women were opposite Nia Reed with 10 (nine kills, one ace); middle Madeleine Gates with eight (three kills, three blocks, two serves), setter Tori Dilfer with two (one block, one ace). Libero Kendall White notched a team-leading four digs.

Seventeen-year-old Bergen Reilly made her debut with the US Women in the third set. Earlier this summer, the high school senior represented the US at the Girls U19 Pan Am Cup in Tulsa. Reilly was named MVP and Best Setter of that tournament, which the US Girls won.

The US Women face Puerto Rico on Sept. 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT.

US Roster for the 2022 Pan American Cup Final Six

Well. Name (Position, Ht., Hometown, College, Region)

4 Bergen Reilly (S, 6-1, Sioux Falls, SD, O’Gorman High School, North Country)

10 Brionne Butler (MB, 6-4, Kendleton, Texas, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star)

17 Dani Drews (OH, 6-0, Sandy, Utah, Univ. of Utah, Intermountain)

21 Roni Jones-Perry (OH, 6-0, West Jordan, Utah, BYU, Intermountain)

22 Kendall White (L, 5-5, Zionsville, Ind., Penn State, Hoosier)

27 Avery Skinner (OH, 6-1, Katy, Texas, Baylor, Lone Star)

28 Ashley Evans (S, 6-1, Liberty Township, Ohio, Purdue, Ohio Valley)

29 Alli Stumler (OH, 6-1, Floyds Knob, Ind., Univ. of Kentucky, Hoosier)

32 Hannah Lishman (L, 5-8, Kailua, Hawaii, Pepperdine, Aloha)

33 Nia Reed (OPP, 6-1, Fort Lee, NJ, Penn State, Garden Empire)

34 Stephanie Samedy (OPP, 6-2, Clermont, Fla., Univ. of Minnesota, Fla.)

35 Tori Dilfer (S, 5-11, Los Gatos, Calif., Univ. of Louisville, Northern California)

36 Madeleine Gates (MB, 6-3, San Diego, Calif., Stanford, Southern California)

37 Ali Bastianelli (MB, 6-3, Marysville, Mich., Univ. of Illinois, Lakeshore)

38 Ronika Stone (MB, 6-2, San Jose, Calif., Univ. of Oregon, Northern California)

Head Coach: Michelle Chatman

Assistant Coaches: Jonathan Charette and Danielle Scott

Athletic Trainer: Madison Schultze

Team Manager and Performance Analyst: TJ Read

Full Schedule

All Times PT

Matches are being livestreamed at www.youtube.com/c/ReinasdelCaribe



Sept. 4

PUR def. CAN, 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18

USA def. MEX, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-18)

DOM def. CUB, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Sept. 5

12:00 CUB v CAN

14:00 USA v PUR

16:00 DOM v MEX

Sept. 6

12:00 CUB v MEX

14:00 USA v CAN

16:00 SUN v TUR

Sept. 7

12:00 MEX v PUR

14:00 USA v CUB

16:00 DOM v CAN

Sept. 8

12:00 PUR v CUB

14:00 CAN v MEX

16:00 DOM v USA

Sept. 9

12:00 5 y 6

14:00 2 v 3

16:00 1 v 4

Sept. 10

14:00 Third-place match

16:00 First-place match