US Soccer wants Jose Mourinho as next head coach

US Soccer named Jose Mourinho on its list of potential head coaches for the United States Men’s National Team. The Federation also named Zinedine Zidane on that list, but the Frenchman ‘politely declined’ the opportunity.

Currently, US Soccer named Anthony Hudson as the interim head coach of the side. Gregg Berhalter remains under investigation from US Soccer following a domestic violence incident from 31 years ago. Berhalter admitted to kicking his now-wife during an argument. That all stemmed from a blackmail accusation out of Claudio Reyna and his wife, Danielle.

To smooth over the situation, US Soccer could look at a new Coach with no ties to the US. Jose Mourinho is on that list of potential names for US Soccer in that role. The current AS Roma manager has laid out his desire to coach a national team.

“Yes, I want to coach a national team. I want to have the experience of a World Cup and European Championship, the emotion of the short competition,” Mourinho said in a news conference while managing Spurs.

The Portugal native has ties to that country, but understands the challenges of coaching for your home nation.

“Is Portugal the one I want to do? On one side yes as it is my heart,” he added. “But it is very difficult to do it with the country you were born in.”

Interestingly, no foreign-born head coach has ever won the World Cup. Of course, Jose Mourinho is not exactly an ordinary head coach.

US Soccer wants a winning mentality from Jose Mourinho

Mourinho’s coaching tenure includes stops at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United. At each of those locations, they won a trophy. In fact, the only place he didn’t win a trophy was with Tottenham.

His Haul includes two UEFA Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues, a Europa Conference League and five domestic cups. The highlight was winning the treble with Inter Milan in the 2009/10 season. Clearly, the Portuguese knows his way around a tournament.

That is what makes US Soccer want to bring on Jose Mourinho. As one of the cohosts of the 2026 World Cup, Mourinho could lead a host nation to win the World Cup for just the seventh time, and first in what would be 28 years.

Enticing job

While it may be lofty to win the World Cup, Mourinho could do well to provide experience for a young USMNT squad. Most of those representing the US made their World Cup debuts in 2022. However, there is still a strong crop of players untested at the World Cup.

Mourinho is a fiery personality, a stark contrast of the past managers of the US. Still, it could be the difference for the USMNT to make waves at its own World Cup.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Insidefoto