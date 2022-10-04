US Soccer vows change following blockbuster report into Women’s soccer

Report showed leaders of NWSL and US Soccer failed to act on allegations of abuse by coachesGetty Images

An Investigative report published Yesterday into abuse in Women’s soccer “found sexual misconduct, verbal abuse and emotional abuse by coaches” and found that leaders of the NWSL and US Soccer, including owners, execs and coaches at all levels, “failed to act on years of voluminous and persistent reports of abuse by coaches,” according to a front-page piece by Kevin Draper of the NY TIMES. The report was published a year after players “outraged by what they saw as a culture of abuse in their sport demanded changes by Refusing to take the field.” According to the report, some were “concerned about being sued by coaches or about the teetering finances of Women’s professional soccer than player welfare,” creating a system in which “abusive and predatory coaches were able to move freely from team to team at the top levels of Women’s soccer.” The report made a “lengthy list” of recommendations that it said “should be adopted by US Soccer, and in some cases the NWSL, including making a public list of individuals suspended or barred by US Soccer, meaningfully vetting coaches when Licensing them, requiring investigations into accusations of abuse, making clear policies and rules around acceptable behavior and conduct, and hiring player safety officers, among other requirements.”

RAISING QUESTIONS: The report also “raises the question” of whether some NWSL owners “should be disciplined or forced to sell their teams,” as it recommended the NWSL “determine whether disciplinary action is appropriate for any of these owners or team executives.” The report also “took note of individuals and organizations who were not forthcoming or who actively tried to stymie the investigation — even as some publicly said they were cooperating.” Former NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush, who is now the head of USA Curling, “did not respond to the investigators,” and Retired US Soccer CEO Dan Flynn “responded only to written questions and would not sit for an interview.” The Portland Thorns, meanwhile, interfered with “access to relevant Witnesses and raised Specious legal arguments” to impede the investigation. Draper notes Racing Louisville FC “declined to provide documents,” and the Chicago Red Stars “also delayed production of documents for months” (NY TIMES, 10/3).

WHAT COMES NEXT? THE ATHLETIC’s Yang & Linehan noted US Soccer “issued a public statement in conjunction with the release of the investigation’s findings.” In it, the USSF said that it will:

Establish an office of participant safety to oversee conduct policies and reporting mechanisms

Publish records from SafeSport to publicly identify individuals in soccer who have been disciplined, suspended or banned

Mandate a uniform minimum standard for background checks consistent with USOPC standards

The USSF also says they already have:

Created a participant safety task force to coordinate efforts to implement the report’s recommendations, with at least one-third membership being athlete representatives

Created a committee chaired by Danielle Slaton and US Club Soccer CEO Mike Cullina to create an action plan to implement the recommendations, due by Jan. 31, 2023

Last week, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said that they did “not have a firm plan in place to address the findings of this report, as they did not know what systemic recommendations would be made” (THEATHLETIC.com, 10/3).

FALLING SHORTS: The WALL STREET JOURNAL’s Bachman & Radnofsky note other takeaways from the report include that until the NWSL’s new CBA took effect before the 2022 season, “about 75% of NWSL players earned less than $31,000 a year.” And for “most of the league’s history, there was no anti-harassment policy, no anti-retaliation policy, and no anti-fraternization policy.” Nor were there “independent reporting lines, coaching codes of conduct, or any guidelines regarding the due diligence necessary to hire a coach” (WALL STREET JOURNAL, 10/4).

TAKE A STAND: USA TODAY’s Nancy Armor writes if the NWSL, US Soccer and anyone else who had a “hand in creating, tolerating and perpetuating the abusive atmosphere really want to make amends, strong, substantive measures are needed.” Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Red Stars owner Armin Whisler “should be forced to sell their NWSL teams; considering the problems at Paulson’s other team, the Timbers, strong consideration should be given to making him sell that, too.” And while former NWSL commissioner Jeff Plush is “no longer Affiliated with the soccer world, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee should make it clear he has no place as USA Curling’s CEO” (USA TODAY, 10/4). In LA, Kevin Baxter writes under the header, “NWSL failed at its most important job.” The report “shows just how much work remains to be done.” Baxter: “Most damning of all … is the report’s conclusion that the behavior was so common that it was an ‘open secret’ at the top levels of the sport in the United States. Yet it was allowed to continue” (SATURDAY TIMES, 10/4).

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: In DC, Sally Jenkins writes under the header, “Another ‘report’ on abuse in Women’s sports. When is enough enough?” Jenkins: “You don’t have to lift the cover on Sally Q. Yates’s damning report on abuse in US Women’s soccer to know what’s in it.” Jenkins: “Gymnastics. Swimming. Skiing and snowboarding. Taekwondo. Equestrian.” Now “we find that our singularly great national women’s soccer program was a hotbed of snarling crudified lowlifes.” Yates takes “dead aim at the false front that is the US Center for SafeSport — and it’s high time.” SafeSport is a “flimsy bill of goods the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee frantically sold to Congress in 2018 as a preventive measure against future abuse scandals.” But as Yates “establishes with breathtaking specificity, SafeSport is little more than another coverup operation, a litigation-avoidance Ploy and bottomless pit in which to dump complaints and disguise inaction” (WASHINGTON POST, 10/4). NBC’s Anne Thompson said the report “is a damaging look behind the scenes” of the NWSL. Thompson: “What’s stunning about this is this is the same story I’ve done about the Catholic Church, USA Swimming, Boy Scouts of America, any number of organizations. People did not listen to the people who said something bad was happening and they sided with the organization, and then they covered it up” (“Today,” NBC, 10/4). ABC’s Eva Pilgrim: “This report is pretty damning, painting a picture of Pervasive abuse in Women’s soccer rooted in a Deeper culture Gong all the way back to youth leagues” (“GMA,” ABC, 10/4).

