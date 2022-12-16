US Soccer To Celebrate National Team Supporters During 2022 Fan Week

CHICAGO (Dec. 16, 2022) – US Soccer will celebrate its passionate National Team fans during the sixth annual US Soccer Fan Week. Beginning on Dec. 19, the Federation will celebrate fans throughout the week with special giveaways, contests, and content.

During Fan Week, US Soccer will hold daily giveaways in which fans will be awarded an exclusive US Soccer Prize pack inclusive of gear, signed memorabilia and other giveaways courtesy of US Soccer partners, which include Volkswagen, Allstate, AT&T, BioSteel, Chipotle, Deloitte , GoGo squeeZ, Kwik Goal, and Visa. All fans are eligible to participate in the giveaways.

Fan Week will kick off on Dec. 19 with individual giveaways of four Christian Pulisic signed training tops, courtesy of Volkswagen, a pair of tickets to the USMNT vs. Serbia match at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and a pair of tickets to the USMNT match vs. Colombia match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, January 28.

For the first time ever, fans can participate in a new prize drop scavenger hunt in select cities. Prizes will be hidden across US locations by friends of the Federation and shared via US Soccer’s social media channels. The first fan to find the prize in each city will win.

The annual “Best of US” contest also returns for 2022 to find the best US Soccer fan in the country. Fans are encouraged to submit a photo and/or video along with up to 100 words via this FORM nominating a fellow fan who they think deserves to be crowned with the title of Best of US Whether they were able to attend every match or they proudly supported from home, Nominees should showcase their support for our National Teams and how soccer has become a part of their lives.

US National Team Players will vote to determine US Soccer’s Best Fan, and the winner, which will be announced in mid-December, will receive two “Golden Tickets” that grant admission to all 2023 US Soccer controlled matches.

Keep up with all the US Soccer Fan Week festivities at www.ussoccer.com/fanweek and follow US Soccer’s Facebook page, US Soccer on Twitter and Instagram using #FanWeek2022.

For more access to sweepstakes, perks and exclusive benefits, fans can sign up to be a US Soccer Insider at ussoccer.com/insiders and download the official US Soccer app (Apple and Google).