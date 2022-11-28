US Soccer to celebrate #GivingMonday on November 28

CHICAGO (Nov. 25, 2022) – US Soccer is proud to announce that this year, it will celebrate #GivingMonday on Monday, Nov. 28, ahead of its match on Nov. 29, when the US Men’s National Team will play Iran in its third and final Group Stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

#GivingTuesday is an international holiday on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, reminding people to donate to nonprofit causes they care about during the busy holiday season.

US Soccer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and annually encourages supporters to participate in the giving event.

This year, to best enable fans to focus in on a World Cup gameday, US Soccer is directing its #GivingTuesday activities to the day before the USMNT’s third and final Group Stage match – presenting supporters with the special opportunity to participate in #GivingMonday.

The giving event will feature stories and Voices representing US Soccer leadership and the future of the game, with the theme “Celebrate today. Support tomorrow.”

“During all the excitement of the World Cup, it might be easy to forget that US Soccer is a nonprofit,” said US Soccer President, Cindy Parlow Cone. “We are so grateful to all our generous donors who help support soccer from the grassroots to the professional level, including our 27 National Teams. Thank you for investing in the growth, advancement and success of soccer in the US.”

Contributions on #GivingMonday will support the US Soccer Development Fundfueling programs helping build the next generation of world-class players, more & better coaches and referees, and National Teams that continue to inspire us all.

As part of past #GivingTuesdays, US Soccer launched the Jill Ellis Scholarship Fund & SheChampions Mentorship Programpresented by VW in 2020, and the One Nation Fund in 2022. These funds enable supporters to directly contribute to programs helping Empower and advance women in coaching, and activities fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the soccer community.

While many people know and follow senior US men’s and women’s teams – particularly during international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup – few are aware that US Soccer Manages 27 National Teams, including 16 Youth National Teams, Para, Beach, Futsal, Deaf, and Power (power wheelchair) soccer, competing across the country and world. The Federation Additionally helps provide education and resources for hundreds of thousands of coaches and referees, and partners with more than 100 organizational members impacting millions of players at every age and level.

As America cheers on the US Men’s National Team competing in Qatar – and gets ready to celebrate the US Women’s National Team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer – #GivingMonday shines a light on the investment needed for growth of the game and long-term success.

US Soccer receives no government funding, and all resources – ticket sales, purchases are US Soccer’s online storeand donations – are helping make soccer programs possible.

Throughout the year, donors may consider joining a US Soccer Development Fund Circle. As a Circle Insider, donors can enjoy unique benefits, including priority access to tickets, behind-the-scenes opportunities and more.

For more information on #GivingMonday activities or the Development Fund, go to www.developmentfund.ussoccer.com/givingmonday.