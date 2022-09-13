US Soccer teased unveil USMNT World Cup kits and it didn’t go well

You almost (almost!) have to respect US Soccer’s effort for trying to build suspense for the World Cup kit unveil, considering everyone has already seen the jerseys. But once you remember the lack of effort that went into designing the actual jersey, that respect dissipates.

After weeks of leaks and near-universal fan outrage, US Soccer is finally prepared to confirm what fans already know is coming: The USMNT is going to have among the worst kits at the World Cup in Qatar.

The official account for the USMNT tweeted a teaser video on Tuesday, showing what was probably Christian Pulisic posing on a backlit stage and covered in shadows. It was a teaser video for the uniform unveiling, which will take place on Thursday.

Again, we’ve already seen both the home and away kits. They’ve been spotted at Sporting goods stores. They’ve been tweeted out from US Soccer and Nike events. They’re already for sale at soccer stores in Brazil.

While few fans are holding out hope for a misdirection, plenty of others have accepted the reality of the situation. With that in mind, the USMNT’s teaser attempt didn’t exactly go well.

This was how Twitter reacted



Fans won’t have to wait long to see the jerseys in action either. The USMNT is expected to debut the kits for September’s Friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan.