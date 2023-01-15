US Soccer Superstar Haji Wright Linked With a Stunning Move to Premier League Club After Impressing at the FIFA World Cup

US Soccer star forward Haji Wright could be playing in the Premier League as two clubs have shown interest in the player. Apart from the Premier League clubs, two Turkish Super Lig Giants are also in contention for the move. Several US Soccer stars like Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie are also attracting interest from European clubs.

Wright has been in significant form in the Super Lig since his move last season to Antalyaspor. If the move goes through, it will be a stepping stone in the career of the 24-year-old forward. US Soccer expert Tom Bogert has said one of the Premier League has already made the offer for the forward.

Premier League club Brentford has made an initial offer for US Soccer forward

Brentford has started the season on a high and is currently 9th in the Premier League. Their striker Ivan Toney is in scintillating form this season and has scored 12 of their 30 goals.

However, Brentford’s star forward is subject to suspension from the FA for the betting charges, and the club wants to be ready if the player gets a suspension. They have set their sights on Haji Wright, who has scored ten goals so far in the Turkish Super Lig in 16 appearances. Wright is currently tied second top goalscorer in the Super Lig.

But Brentford is not the only club interested in the forward. Premier League Rival Crystal Palace is also considering the move for Wright from Antalyaspor, currently 15th on the table. It will be interesting to see how the Turkish club reacts to the offer as they are fighting the relegation battle.

Antalyaspor will face a tough task ahead to keep the player as Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also Scouting the USMNT forward. If the player decides to move, Antalyaspor will look to cash in on the forward.

Haji Wright has scored the majority of league goals for Antalyaspor this season

Antalyaspor signed Wright from Danish side SønderjyskE on a season-long loan, and he scored 14 goals in the first season, where the Turkish club finished 7th last season. Wright has continued his form this season after making his move permanent.

The USMNT forward has scored ten goals this season, fifty percent of club goals. Wright was on the USMNT roster for the FIFA World Cup, where he scored in the game against the Netherlands. Forward will look forward to the move to the most popular league if Antalyaspor allows it.

Where do you think Haji Wright will play after the January transfer window ends?