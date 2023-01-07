US Soccer Starlet ‘England-Bound’ After Being Snubbed by Gregg Berhalter for FIFA WC as 2 Premier League Giants Show Interest

Ricardo Pepi, former FC Dallas forward, is subject to transfer speculation in the ongoing transfer window. Two Premier League Clubs have shown interest in the forward, who is currently Shining in the Dutch League. Gregg Berhalter snubbed the 20-year-old for the Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Pepi started his career with North Texas SC, an affiliate club of FC Dallas. FC Dallas signed him, making him the fourth youngest academy signing in June 2019. His Exploits in the MLS attracted Clubs from Europe.

Bundesliga club FC Augsburg signed the player in January 2022 and is currently on loan with the Dutch club FC Groningen.

His loan spell is going well and scored seven goals in 10 appearances for the club in all competitions. His goal-scoring run has attracted interest from Premier League Clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ricardo Pepi is ready to take a big step after the FIFA World Cup snub

FC Augsburg loaned Pepi to FC Groningen in June 2022 on a year-long loan deal. Augsburg signed the player from FC Dallas for a reported $20 million plus add-ons. However, reports are emerging that the player is a target for several Premier League clubs.

Despite this, the 20-year-old forward is expected to complete his loan spell at the Dutch club. The Premier League Clubs will move for him in the summer and will keep scouting the player for the remainder of the season.

The Premier League, currently the most popular soccer league, appeals to many upcoming soccer stars. Pepi will cherish the opportunity to showcase his talent at this younger age and make his case strong for the 2026 FIFA World Cup selection in his home nation.

The Qatar World Cup snub by the USMNT Coach disappointed Pepi.

Pepi hung up on Gregg Berhalter after the World Cup snub

Berhalter picked the likes of Haji Wright and Josh Sargent ahead of Pepi for Qatar despite his goal-scoring form in the Dutch League. It came as a shock for the player who hung up on the USMNT Coach who is in the Storm of controversies recently.

Trainer BERHALTER Gregg USA und missmutig, Einzelbild, angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv, Portraits, Portraits, Portraits. Niederlande NED – USA 3-1 am 03.12.2022, Khalifa International Stadium. Fussball World Championship 20122 in Qatar from 20.11. – 18.12.2022 *** Coach BERHALTER Gregg USA and scowling, single image, cropped single image, portrait, portrait Netherlands NED USA 3 1 on 03 12 2022, Khalifa International Stadium Football World Cup 20122 in Qatar from 20 11 18 12 2022

While speaking on the Kon Veel Minder podcast, Pepi said, “I remember exactly the moment – I hopped on a phone call with the national team coach. They said I wasn’t on the roster, so then I just hung up the phone on him.”

Pepi was confident of his selection in the World Cup. However, they didn’t ask for any explanation from Berhalter for the snub. He is determined to make a big case for the 2026 edition, and the move to the Premier League in the upcoming summer will prove to be a stepping stone.

Should Ricardo Pepi move to the Premier League? Share your thoughts on his snub from the Qatar World Cup roster.