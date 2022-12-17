US Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Joins Legends Tiger Woods and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as She Receives California’s Highest Honor

Being a Legend in a sport is a big deal. Being a role model for the kids and showing them a patch that can make their careers better. When we talk about Legends in the US, we talk about LeBron James, Tom Brady, and countless others. But there is one star who is a role model for countless young kids: Megan Rapinoe. The soccer player has been an integral part of the team for over 16 years. Many soccer fans, who are familiar with female soccer, rank Megan Rapinoe very high on their list.

Apart from her mesmerizing soccer skills, she is also a fan favorite because of her outspoken nature about any political issue. Recently, even the government has recognized the effect Rapinoe has on the fans and the power behind her voice.

Megan Rapinoe is an avid supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. She was the leading voice of the USWNT battle with the US soccer Federation for equal pay. Megan Rapinoe is an Idol of how we should be vocal about our views and how to fight for rights and equality.

Megan Rapinoe in the California hall of fame

Yesterday the Twitter account of the Office of the Governor of California informed that the Governor inducts the soccer legend. They also inducted retired singer Linda Ronstadt in the same event.

The Governor inducted a total of 11 personalities. Megan Rapinoe, however, was by far the biggest name and fans showed the love that she deserved. Many young fans were present at the event. They lined up ahead to meet the star player. Rapinoe fulfilled their wish by giving them some time to talk to them.

While talking to the press about the ensemble of fans after the event, Megan Rapinoe said, ” It’s a huge honor to be here… Creating a path forward for them means everything to me.“

Rapinoe joined stars like Tiger Woods and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

After getting inducted into the California hall of fame, Megan Rapinoe has joined various sports legends like Tiger Woods and Basketball excellence Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar was inducted in 2014 while Tiger Woods made the list back in 2007.

They induct personalities into the hall of fame every year since 2006. The list has many Legends of not only sports but every industry. Legends like Amelia Earhart, Steve Jobs, Bruce Lee, Serena Williams, and countless others are all inducted into this prestigious hall of fame.