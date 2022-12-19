US Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Had a Perfect 2-Word Reaction to Lionel Messi’s Maiden FIFA World Cup Triumph in Qatar

The entire soccer community is celebrating, and the little Magician from Argentina finally got his hands on the prestigious trophy. His 18-year-long legendary career finally became a tier of itself as Lionel Messi got his hands on the only Trophy that was missing from the cabinet. It feels like the new year came a bit early for fans around the world. Every celebrity you know is on the list of his fans, be it basketball players or artists like Adele or Drake. Talking about the match, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe declared her thoughts on an Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his 18-year-long career, Lionel Messi has won every league he played in. They also won the Copa America last year. This made the World Cup Trophy the only one which didn’t have his name on it. The wait finally came to an end as Martinez again showed why he is the Ultimate penalty king.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Megan Rapinoe chooses Lionel Messi

In the vast list of everybody talking about the match of, Let’s say decade at this point, USWNT Legend Megan Rapinoe declared on her Instagram that the biggest debate of soccer had come to an end after the final match of FIFA WC 2022. She posted a creative of Lionel Messi sitting with a crown on along with all the trophies he had won over the years. She wrote, “Debate Overwhich is a huge statement.

DIVE DEEPER

Drake’s Prediction for Lionel Messi and Argentina Has Fans in Shock, but Stephen Curry Gives Them Hope: Here’s How

The debate Megan Rapinoe was talking about is the decade-old debate on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. Who is the better player, who is the Ultimate GOAT of the game? With the inclusion of the prestigious world cup trophy, Messi has gotten 1 step ahead of the Portuguese star. They won and settled this debate once and for all. They scored 2 goals and ensured that Argentina was never trailing in the game.

A game that will become a Legend

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The final match of the tournament between France and Argentina was a nail-biter. Even though I had like four mini-heart attacks, the Finals of the tournament had never seen such a game. The most goals ever scored in the Finals of the world cup was yesterday.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the World Cup Trophy the final of the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball soccer tournament between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium in Lusail, Qatar, 18 December 2022. Soccer World Cup 2022: Argentina – France ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJuanxIgnacioxRoncoronix GR7367 20221218-8f4137641f50912532ae6b28c910cc0e3278c826

The game ended in a 3-3 tie, which had 2 back-to-back goals within a couple of minutes from French soccer prodigy Kylian Mbappe. The goals leveled the score 2-2 at the end of regular play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Canelo Alvarez Scares Lionel Messi’s Friend With Voice Note

Messi gave the lead to Argentina in extra time, and Emiliano Martinez proved why he is the real penalty boss. They blocked the next shot and Tchouameni missed the third. While French players were having a hard time, Argentinian players scored in all chances and won the Shootout by 4-2.