US Soccer Star Joe Scally Visits Lake Grove Pub For Meet And Greet

LAKE GROVE, NY — Joe Scally of the US men’s national soccer team did a meet and greet and signed autographs on Thursday in his hometown of Lake Grove.

Scally, fresh off representing the US in the World Cup in Qatar, was met with dozens of fans, many of them children donning his jersey, at the Village Idiot Pub, at 2811 Middle Country Rd. Despite heavy rain Thursday night, a line stretched out the front door of the pub from 7 pm to 9 pm

Scally sat atop the pub’s stage, Underneath a lit sign that read “Welcome Home Joe Scally, 26, Team USA.” Patrons filled most of the business’ tables and bar area because of Scally’s appearance.

Fans brought personal items to be signed for free, as long as they ordered food or a drink at the pub. Autographed 5×7 photos were sold for $5, and a signed jersey was raffled off. Scally, a 19-year-old right back, was the youngest player on Team USA during the 2022 World Cup.

Team USA advanced from the Group B stage of the World Cup but was eliminated in the Round of 16 in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. The United States went 1-0-2 in the Group B phase, tying Wales 1-1, drawing with England 0-0 and defeating Iran 1-0.

Scally plays for the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach. He played for three seasons with New York City FC in Major League Soccer before joining Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he is in his third season. Scally attended Sachem High School North. As a freshman, he once took a social studies final before heading to Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, where he made his professional soccer debut for New York City FC. A poster inspired by the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” appeared for Scally in Lake Grove during the World Cup. Lasso is a fictional character played by Jason Sudeikis. The show revolves around Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team. The US team printed up 26 billboards for each player on the national team as if Lasso wrote them, Greater Long Island reported.