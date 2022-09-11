US Soccer star: Jesus Ferreira ready for the World Cup, says FC Dallas after LAFC brace

Two restarts, two goals, three huge points – not only for FCD, who are eager to keep stacking up the results they need to stay in the top half of the West postseason bracket and earn the home-field advantage that offers in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, but also for the Philadelphia Union, who are steadily gaining ground on fading LAFC in the race for the Supporters’ Shield.

“Big pride to Javi Cabello, our Assistant coach,” said Dallas head Coach Nico Estevez postgame. “He has a methodology with the players that he makes the players make the decisions [on set pieces]. Then when we train, we show the opponent, how they position themselves, some of the behaviors and they design the set plays in conjunction with him. He gives advice to them, and then after he selects the ones that they have prepared together as a group.

“We always have that situation where the players have to decide. And then I think it’s working, it’s working very well. You could see there how they were very sharp in paying attention on where the situation is and how we can hurt them.”

The brace is also huge for Ferreira individually. It brings him level with his club’s single-season scoring record (18) with three games to go, keeps him in the Audi Golden Boot race and burnishes his credentials for the USMNT’s starting striker spot at the World Cup this fall.