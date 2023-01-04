US Soccer Set to Take USMNT Coach Decision Amid Alleged Blackmail Attempt on Gregg Berhalter on 31-Year-Old Domestic Violence Incident

USMNT head coach, Gregg Berhalter has been in the public eye for a few days. The American soccer fans wait to hear the US board’s decision on Berhalter’s new contract.

Amidst Berhalter’s new contract discussions, during the World Cup, an unknown individual contacted US Soccer saying that they had personal information against Berhalter, that would be detrimental to his future with US Soccer.

Both parties including the US soccer board and Gregg Berhalter have recently issued public statements. While the case is under investigation, the United States Soccer Federation will still need to make a decision on Berhalter’s contract renewal.

Will the US Soccer board renew Berhalter’s contract?

The question at this point is, “Can Berhalter do better than this?”. The USMNT didn’t have the fiercest World Cup campaign. Berhalter and his young American Squad were knocked out by the Netherlands in the first knockout round. However, the soccer universe did not have any strong expectations from the USMNT in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group B – United States v Wales – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar – November 21, 2022 Timothy Weah of the US celebrates scoring their first goal with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman REUTERS/John Sibley

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup campaign, Qualifying in 2022 was itself considered an achievement by many. The USMNT was filled with young talents like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and many more.

Most of the fans are very appreciative of Berhalter’s efforts, but they think that is the end of the road for him. The fans think that the USMNT needs someone more tactically and internationally experienced to take US Soccer to the next step.

However, the USSF did mentioned in its statement, “Last month, US Soccer launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program. With the review and investigation ongoing, US Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team camp in the coming days. We look forward to building off the performance in Qatar and preparing for the journey towards 2026.”

Quite a few fans are considering Jesse Marsch as a suitable contender for the job. Marsch is currently managing Leeds United in the English Premier League.

Why did Berhalter and the USSF issue public statements?

“During the World Cup, an individual contacted US Soccer saying they had information about me that would take me down”, Berhalter quoted in his public statement. However, the USSF mentioned in their statement that they have launched an independent investigation on the same.

The matter of concern, in this case, is dated back to 1991. Berhalter was at the bar with his wife Rosalind; girlfriend at the time. That same night, the two had a heated argument at that bar. The matter went from bad to worse after Berhalter kicked Rosalind in the legs.

Berhalter has once again expressed regret for the hasty action and he assured everyone that it was never repeated. The couple then came to an understanding after a few months and got back together.

It remains to be seen whether Berhalter continues as the USMNT’s head coach or not. However, the fans are not fully convinced if they should.

Do you think the USMNT requires a different head coach for the journey ahead? Let us know in the comments below.