US Soccer ready for life after SUM with slate of recent hires in place

In May 2021, US Soccer opted to end a 17-year relationship with Soccer United Marketing and bring its commercial rights in-house. With that massive decision set to officially take effect when the calendar turns to 2023, Chief Commercial Officer David Wright believes the Federation is poised to achieve “exponential revenue growth” over the next 12-24 months.

Chief Commercial Officer David Wright has landed new deals and key renewals.courtesy of us soccer

“If you look at the most high-profile, thriving properties on the planet, it should come as no surprise that they manage their own destiny, they manage their commercial business, because it has not only financial value, but equally as important, it has strategic value,” Wright said. “The ability to sit at the table with decision-makers that are waking up thinking about how we come together to grow the sport is really, really powerful.”

During the fiscal year that ran through March 2020, SUM paid US Soccer approximately $30.25 million, according to the federation’s audited financial statements, for the right to sell third-party sponsorship, television and Licensing rights. That figure was just $3.3 million in 2006, as far back as US Soccer’s records went, and increased every year except 2010 before dropping to $22.2 million in 2021 largely as a result of the pandemic. Notably, the SUM relationship did not include US Soccer’s deal with Nike, which paid approximately $22.65 million in FY 2020 and was renewed for 10 years in 2021.

The organization has already gotten a head start on life after SUM. Earlier this year, the Federation secured a new English-language media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which Sports Business Journal reported is worth $25 million-$27 million per year through 2030. Wright said the organization plans to announce a Spanish-language deal shortly as well. Under its relationship with SUM, US Soccer’s media rights were sold as a package with the rights to Major League Soccer.

More recently, US Soccer has scored a series of seven-figure renewals with key sponsors over the past several months, including Allstate, Anheuser-Busch and Volkswagen, as well as a new deal with Truly Hard Seltzer. Some of those deals run through the 2026 World Cup in North America, while others expire prior to that landmark event.

In preparation for the transition to self-sufficiency, Wright has built a new commercial team under him that spans eight business units, ranging from partnership marketing and events to media and consumer products. Three of those eight senior positions were filled by existing US Soccer personnel, while five were outside hires from places such as MLS, the NBA and the Cleveland Browns.

“These are accomplished individuals that are from a myriad of backgrounds, and it’s the collection of those backgrounds that gives us a lot of confidence that we’re onto something,” Wright said. “I would put this team up against anyone in the industry.”

The influx of new talent on the commercial team coincides with a broader shift in the organization’s senior leadership over the past several years. Since 2020, the organization has added a new president in Cindy Parlow Cone (who was elevated from her vice president position in March 2020); a new CCO in Wright (who stated in September 2020); a new chief legal officer in Karen Leetzow (August 2020); and a new CEO in JT Batson (September 2022).

Wright, who had a prior stint at MLS and SUM himself, said that US Soccer will need to undergo an Evolution in Mindset to maximize its commercial potential: “Starting to really evolve organizationally, so that we’re looking through a commercial lens in everything that we do, is another really important development that is going to help us off on the right foot as we think about January ’23 and beyond.”