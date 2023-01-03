US Soccer Probes alleged Gregg Berhalter incident from 90s after apparent blackmail plot

United States Soccer is conducting an investigation into an apparent “physical incident” between Gregg Berhalter and his wife from the fall of 1991.

An unverified Twitter account that seems to belong to the USMNT head Coach released a lengthy statement on Tuesday, in its first tweet, that explains the incident in question where Berhalter kicked his wife, Rosalind, in the legs when he was 18 years old.

The account also References an individual who contacted US Soccer “saying that they had information about me that would ‘take me down’ – an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with US Soccer” during the World Cup.

“Now is the time for me to publicly share some personal information which a third party has used against my family and me,” the statement reads.

The statement said the incident happened when Berhalter was a freshman in college, and the two had been dating for four months “when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship.”

“One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs,” the statement read.

“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a Shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At that time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably, she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents , family, and friends what happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family, and friends. While the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought out counseling to help learn, grow and improve – one of the most valuable decisions that I ever made. To this day, this type of behavior has never been repeated.”

The statement also says the incident “shaped me, but doesn’t define me.”

US Soccer said in a statement of their own that they were made aware of the allegation on Dec. 11 and “appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident.”

They hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation immediately upon being made aware of the incident, and they have “learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization.”

“Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete,” US Soccer said in a statement. “US Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously.”

Berhalter’s contract has expired, and US Soccer said they will “announce who will lead” this month’s camp “in the coming days.”

The USMNT advanced to the Round of 16 in the World Cup before being knocked out by the Netherlands.