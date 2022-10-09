US Soccer president admits more NWSL misconduct cases

There have been at least three new abuse cases to surface since the release of a damning report on misconduct within the National Women’s Soccer League. Announced on Monday, the 172-page report investigated past sexual abuse and misconduct among three different coaches in the league.

However, it appears as if the previous report will just be the tip of the iceberg on the subject. Speaking to CNN, US Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone said that more victims are coming forward.

More NWSL misconduct cases

“One of the great things to come out of this report is that it is encouraging more people to come forward,” stated Parlow Cone. “It just points to how systemic this was and how there were lack of processes in place and I’m really excited now that we have the recommendations.”

“I’ve wanted to act for so long but I didn’t want to just do something just to say we were doing something. I wanted it to be Meaningful and really have an impact and to change this culture.”

Parlow Cone also previously reported a sexual harassment issue when she was Coach of the Portland Thorns. The former USWNT star collected over 150 total appearances for the national team. After retirement as a player, she then worked as Coach for the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the Thorns.

In the interview with CNN, Parlow Cone also claimed that these misconduct problems reach much further than just the NWSL. “Society needs to change as well, and evolve, and to make it Safer for women to come forward to complain about this in the workplace or on a team,” said Parlow Cone.

“This is going to be a long process. It’s not going to be a quick fix.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire