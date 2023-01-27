US Soccer Now Accepting Nominations For 2023 Werner Fricker Builder Award And Inaugural Carla Overbeck Leadership Award

CHICAGO (Jan. 27, 2023) – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 US Soccer Werner Fricker Builder Award, named after the late US Soccer President Werner Fricker, as well as for the Inaugural US Soccer Carla Overbeck Leadership Award, named after the longtime USWNT captain, two-time World Cup Winner and Olympic Gold Medalist who is known as much for her leadership off the field as she is for her contributions on the field.

WERNER FRICKER AWARD

The Werner Fricker Award was created in 2002 and is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon an individual by US Soccer. Fricker was president of US Soccer from 1984 to 1990 and is widely credited for his role in bringing the 1994 FIFA World Cup to the United States. Born in Yugoslavia and raised in Austria, he lived his adult life in Pennsylvania, where he was a star midfielder for the United German Hungarians of Philadelphia soccer club from 1954 to 1969 and was a member of the 1964 US Olympic Team.

Fricker served as US Soccer President from 1984 to 1990 and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Oneonta, NY, in 1992. He died in 2001 at the age of 65 and was honored posthumously with the Inaugural award in 2002, with his son, Werner Jr., accepting the award on his behalf.

To be eligible for Werner Fricker Award nomination, an individual must meet the following criteria:

The nominee has dedicated a minimum of twenty (20) years of service to the sport of soccer.

For athletes, playing career can count towards twenty (20) years of service but nominee must have gone on to contribute to the sport in another capacity.

Service stands out and distinguishes the nominee from others serving in the same capacity.

Nominee created/fostered programs that outlast their own active involvement in the sport.

Nominee’s work has a demonstrable impact on advancing the sport on a national level.

Nominee is living at the time of nomination.

The nomination form is available for download here. Nominees for the Werner Fricker Builder Award can be submitted by completing the Nomination form and emailing it to [email protected] with an email subject line: “Werner Fricker Nomination.” All nominations must be submitted by 5 pm CT on Feb. 13, 2023.

CARLA OVERBECK LEADERSHIP AWARD

The Inaugural Carla Overbeck Leadership Award will be given to an individual who demonstrates a unique ability to lead and guide others and who contributes to the success of an initiative that benefits those outside their own organization and places emphasis on Collaboration within and among leadership.

As Captain of the USWNT (1993-2000), Overbeck led the 1996 Gold Medal Olympic Team and the 1999 World Cup Championship Team. She has been praised for her leadership by former teammates and coaches, and continues to lead with over thirty (30) years of experience as a college coach at Duke University. She is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

In order to be considered for the Carla Overbeck Leadership Award, a nominee must meet the following criteria:

An individual actively working within the US Soccer landscape (ie, Affiliated with an Organization Member);

Demonstrates a unique ability to motivate and guide others, which in turn contributes to the effective and efficient functioning of their organization and the landscape overall.

Willing to “carry the water cooler,” and lead by example, doing the little things that foster an environment of trust and credibility.

Adapts and innovates readily to new situations; does not rely on the way things have always been done.

Mentors and cultivates teammates and colleagues, specifically those in less-tenured roles, creating a culture of respect that Fosters an atmosphere conducive to achievement;

Contributes to the success of an initiative that benefits those outside their own organization and/or places emphasis on Collaboration within and among membership.

The nomination form is available for download here. Nominees for the Werner Fricker Builder Award can be submitted by completing the Nomination form and emailing it to [email protected] with an email subject line: “Carla Overbeck Nomination.” All nominations must be submitted by 5 pm CT on Feb. 13, 2023.

The Werner Fricker Taskforce will review the nominations for both Awards and select a Winner for each, which will be announced at the 2023 Annual General Meeting taking place from March 16-19, 2023 in San Diego, CA. The Taskforce members are appointed by the President of US Soccer and confirmed by the US Soccer Board of Directors; appointees are comprised of various representatives of soccer throughout the US and past award winners.

The Nomination process takes place annually and is open to all. A maximum of one award will be given each year; however, the committee is not required to give the award annually.

WERNER FRICKER AWARD RECIPES

2002 Werner Fricker, Sr.

2003 Sunil Gulati

2005 Gerhard Mengel

2006 Sal Rapaglia

2007 Francisco Marcos

2008 Bob Gansler

2009 Alan Rothenberg

2010 Dr. S. Robert Contiguglia

2011 Kevin Payne

2012 Hank Steinbrecher

2014 Richard Groff

2015 Bruce Arena

2016 Anson Dorrance

2017 Mary Harvey

2018 Tony DiCicco

2019 April Heinrichs

2022 Don Garber