US Soccer names former media and tech exec JT Batson new CEO and secretary general

US Soccer has named JT Batson its new chief executive officer and secretary general.

The governing body announced Monday that the media, advertising and technology executive would be taking the helm immediately, succeeding Will Wilson, who stepped down earlier this year. Wilson will remain with the organization through October to help with the transition.

Batson, 40, will be based out of US Soccer’s Headquarters in Chicago, according to a news release.

“JT is uniquely qualified for this position as a person who has vast experience working with large, complex organizations as well as an understanding of the intricate workings of modern business,” US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in the statement. “He also has a passion for soccer born out of playing and growing up in a generation that saw a Massive growth of the sport in the United States.”

In a virtual news conference on Monday afternoon, Batson and Parlow Cone looked ahead to his first few months and beyond. Having worked with search firm Turnkey ZKG to find Wilson’s successor, Parlow Cone outlined that over 180 candidates applied for the position. The list was whittled down to “43 to 25 to eight to four to two” before Batson was ultimately selected as “the best candidate.” On their website, Turnkey ZKG lists helping fill CEO/president vacancies for Ilitch Holdings (which includes Little Caesars pizza, the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers), the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Miami Marlins while having a current listing for president of the NCAA.

Slated to inherit the role from Wilson in October after a gradual transition, Batson previously served as CEO of software company Hudson MX. According to US