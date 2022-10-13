US Soccer is occupying a move-in ready space, commonly known as a spec suite, on Wacker Drive that Beacon built out in hopes of luring new tenants. Many downtown office landlords have spent Heavily on such partial build-outs during the COVID-19 Pandemic to compete with a record amount of sublease Inventory in the market and to help prospective Tenants avoid having to deal with soaring construction costs and long delays to build out new offices from scratch.

Beacon bringing a new tenant to the traditional downtown office scene is welcome news for all landlords, who are grappling with remote work fueling record-high downtown office vacancy. Buildings like 303 E. Wacker that have been substantially renovated in recent years have been winning most of the deals that have gotten done: Vacancy at top-tier, or Class A, office buildings downtown at the end of September was just 14%, compared with a 22% average vacancy among Class B properties, according to data from brokerage CBRE.

A US Soccer Spokesman said the Federation has yet to select a broker to market its US Soccer House for sale. The organization has housed its operations in that property—a pair of refurbished mansions—since 1991, according to its website. One of the Mansions dates back to 1873 and the other 1886, and the two were connected in the late 1940s, according to the federation.