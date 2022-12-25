US Soccer Mourns the Passing of National Soccer Hall of Fame Member Kevin Payne

CHICAGO (Dec. 25, 2022) – US Soccer is mourning the passing of Kevin Payne, a long-time soccer executive who played a crucial role in the growth of the sport in the United States at several levels for more than 30 years. Payne was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as a Builder in 2021.

During his storied career, Payne worked for US Soccer, oversaw the establishment of the DC United Dynasty in the early years of Major League Soccer’s Inaugural season, at one point presided over six teams in MLS at the same time during the league’s early years, and as of October 2021, was the CEO and Executive Director of US Club Soccer, a National Association member of US Soccer with approximately 500,000 players, coaches and other members in programs.

“Kevin worked tirelessly for decades to grow the game in our country and his work has left a lasting impact,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “His Legacy and contributions changed our game at all levels, and he will be remembered fondly as a friend and colleague.”

Born on March 5, 1953, Payne grew up playing soccer and went on to play in college and at the semi-pro level. After starting his career as a radio journalist in New York City and as a special events executive in Vail, Colo., Payne entered the soccer business side in 1989 when he was hired as the National Administrator of US Soccer by then President Werner Fricker.

Payne went on to become president of Soccer USA Partners, a marketing firm that owned marketing, broadcast and event promotion rights to the US Men’s National Team prior to the 1994 FIFA World Cup. When MLS was formed, he led the investment group for DC United as one of the league’s original Franchises and helped the club flourish during the league’s early years as it became the MLS’ first dynasty, winning the MLS Cup in 1996, ’97, and ’99.

After the league dwindled down to a handful of owners, he wound up in charge of six AEG operated teams — LA Angeles Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire, DC United, New York/New Jersey MetroStars and San Jose Earthquakes — helping the league to remain afloat during some lean years. He then returned to DC United as President and CEO from 2004-12 before becoming President of Toronto FC for one year.

Payne was named CEO and Executive Director of US Club Soccer in January 2015 and remained in the position until he retired on Dec. 31, 2021. Payne was also a member of the MLS Board of Governors and its Competition Committee for the league’s first 18 years, a US Soccer board member from 1994 to 2004 and was Vice Chairman of the US Soccer Foundation. He also served on the FIFA Global Committee for Club Football from 2009-12. In 2011, Payne was awarded the prestigious Werner Fricker Builder Award by US Soccer for his outstanding work in the sport. He also was honored for his contributions to DC United as he was inducted into its Hall of Tradition in October 2015.