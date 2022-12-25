US Soccer Legend Shares a 5-Word Response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Statements on Soccer Being an Expensive Sport in America

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is enjoying his vacation in the USA. A couple of days ago, he was enjoying an NBA match where he met Kyrie Irving. The Swedish star is recovering from injury and there is no official statement on whether he will join the club soon.

He was present in the final of the World Cup in Qatar when Argentina faced and defeated France in a very close match. However, once they talked about state soccer in the USA. Zlatan does not shy from putting his views forward and he might have absurd things to say sometimes, but this time a USWNT Legend backed him.

The statement came after he left MLS and joined Serie A. He was talking about his time in the USA, and he went on almost ranting about how expensive soccer is to play in the United States. The rant isn’t uncalled for, as he stated facts and had ironclad logic.

Heather Mitts responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In 2019, while talking to the GQ Italia, Zlatan said, “…in order for my children to play in a good football team, I have to pay $3,500 per child. It is not for the figure, but for the whole concept… I dislike it very much because not everyone has the money needed and the sport should be something for everyone because it unites people of whatever origin…“

The statement was posted a couple of days ago by a USMNT fan page which attracted a reply from the USWNT Legend Heather Mitts. The Olympic medalist gave a fitting reply that sums everything up with just five words. She shared the post and wrote, “I agree Zlatan. I agree“. It shows that Ibrahimovic touched the root of the issues years ago.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was putting facts on the table and there is a reason you hardly see a struggle story in soccer from the USA. Because the system only allows the wealthy to play. The statement was from 2019, but it seems not much has changed in the past 3 years.

When Zlatan met Kyrie Irving

Zlatan is a big sports fan and who can forget the time he got a t-shirt from LeBron James when he joined the LA Galaxy? The guy signed the jersey and sent it back to LeBron. A couple of days ago, he was present in the audience during Bucks vs Nets.

The NBA shared a clip of him hugging and talking to the star basketball player Kyrie Irving. Irving appeared to have given Zlatan his t-shirt.

