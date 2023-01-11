US Soccer Legend Briana Scurry will speak at Wake Forest

Scurry will also discuss barriers and challenges that she faced along the way and the career-ending brain injury that left her in a dark place with suicidal thoughts. The mental health advocate hopes her story will let others know that they aren’t alone and that things can change for the better.

“As a goalkeeper, I made a lot of great saves, but the biggest one has been my own life,” she said. “I know most people who have felt that way at one point in time, they don’t voice that to anyone, but if I voice it in front of them, then they see me and they’re like, hey? You know what – she gets it and it’s not just me by myself alone feeling this way.”

To prepare for Scurry’s visit, University officials offered several opportunities on campus, which included a forum on LGBTQ+ history in sports and a screening of a new documentary about her life released by Paramount Plus called “The Only.”

In June 2022, Scurry published her memoir “My Greatest Save: The Brave, Barrier-Breaking Journey of a World Champion Goalkeeper.“The Intercultural Center will Sponsor a discussion of the book for Wake Forest students, Faculty and staff on Jan. 12.

“Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest have collaborated for more than two decades on the keynote speaker program, and our institutions are humbled by Ms. Scurry’s willingness to speak to students, faculty and staff on this special occasion,” said José Villalba, vice president, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer.

A livestream of Briana Scurry’s keynote speech will also be available here.

Note: Wake Forest University will also host the annual MLK Read-In Day for kids in grades K-5 on Saturday, Jan. 21. Members of the media are also welcome to attend this event.