US Soccer Has A Problem And They Need To Move On From Greg Berhalter To Start Fixing It – OutKick

US Soccer is trying to figure out what the future of the Men’s team is going to look like. Fans are growing restless waiting for a decision about the future of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Over the weekend, General Manager Brian McBride was relieved of his duties. He has been on the job for 2 years. They tweeted the decision over the weekend, adding in a comment about the head coaching decision.

Greg Berhalter’s four-year contract with US Soccer ended on Dec. 31, 2022. US Soccer immediately announced they are reviewing the head coaching position. Three weeks later, they fire the GM and say they are still reviewing the situation.

US Soccer Still Reeling From Berhalter And Reyna Drama

Before the World Cup, Greg Berhalter told the young and talented Gio Reyna that his playing time would be limited. They didn’t lie. Gio played in only 2 games: 7 minutes against England and 45 against the Netherlands.

After the Tournament, Gio’s parents went to US Soccer with dirt on Berhalter.

THE SOAP OPERA WAS NOT PRETTY

This weekend, the heat on Greg Berhalter continued to grow. Gio plays for Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. He is having a very good season for the 6th place Squad and will play in the Champions League this year.

He scored his 3rd goal in 11 games this weekend with a GOLAZO.

After scoring, Gio’s Celebration was a direct shot at his World Cup Coach.

Gio Reyna took another shot at #USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter with his Memphis Depay goal Celebration in reference to the head Coach saying at the World Cup that his team “doesn’t have a Memphis Depay right now, who’s scoring in the Champions League”. #BVB pic.twitter.com/f0Un0dEY9V — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) January 23, 2023

There is no telling how much better the US team would have been with a Talent like Gio on the field. Berhalter needs to be held accountable for not using one of his more talented players more minutes.

Former Teammate Dishes More on the Feud

Eric Wynalda, a former World Cup player for the US appeared on Hope Solo’s podcast this weekend. They told the back story of the beginning of issues between Gio’s father Claudio and Berhalter.

Wynalda claimed that the issues between the two started ‘8 to 9 months’ before the World Cup. Claudio is the Sporting director at FC Austin in the MLS. According to Wynalda, Berhalter was not happy when Claudio did not keep Berhalter’s son Sebastian on his team.

US Soccer needs Gio Reyna to be a part of the future for the team. There is truly no way that can happen with Gregg Berhalter at the helm.

The fans’ cry for Berhalter’s job is growing louder and louder. The question is, what is US Soccer waiting for?