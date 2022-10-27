US Soccer Federation And Truly Hard Seltzer Commit To Multi-Year Partnership Focused On Elevating Fan Experiences

CHICAGO (Oct. 26, 2022) – The US Soccer Federation today announced a new, multi-year strategic partnership with Truly Hard Seltzer, making it the first official hard seltzer in US Soccer history. The partnership will focus on creating new experiences and elevating the matchday experience, and promoting inclusivity for fans of all backgrounds and identities globally.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin our new journey in partnership with Truly,” US Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright said. “Through their innovation and understanding of next-gen consumers, Truly has risen to become a leading hard seltzer brand in the country. We’re excited to work together toward our aligned vision to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States by Uniting our fans, celebrating our diversity, and Enhancing the overall fan journey.”

The partnership builds on US Soccer’s intentional efforts to partner with brands committed to growing soccer in all its forms in innovative ways, including new audiences. As a category leader and the top brand among Gen Z and young Millennial household penetration (21 to 34-year-olds), Truly is committed to creating unique experiences that challenge expectations of traditional drinking occasions through inclusivity, creativity, and experimentation — themes which align closely with US Soccer’s values.

“Truly is thrilled to join the US Soccer team as its first Official Hard Seltzer,” said Boston Beer Company Chief Marketing Officer Lesya Lysyj. “This is so much more than a sports deal. It’s a strategic partnership that brings Truly to a global stage by aligning with the most passionate, inclusive, and energetic sport in the world through its biggest Moments that inspire Athletes and fans everywhere. We’re truly proud to be united in flavor with US Soccer and look forward to kicking off the partnership in 2023.”

Together, US Soccer and Truly will capitalize on high-energy Women’s and Men’s National Team Moments through integrated broadcast, digital, and in-person activations that will reimagine and provide supporters a new type of pre-game experience ahead of and during matches, while Uniting fans on and off the field through shared passions in culture, celebration, and sport. Through Entitlement of designated US Soccer games, Truly will utilize National Team player appearances, exclusive co-branded giveaways, and expansive activations across entertainment and culture in local communities, to inspire Celebration of soccer identities across the globe.

US Soccer will play a major role in Truly’s national on-premise and off-premise activation strategy in support of Truly hard seltzers. Truly will celebrate US Soccer and its avid fans across the Nation and beyond the pitch on matchday by leveraging engaging US Soccer displays and co-branded product integrations at retailers, bars, restaurants, and other prominent locations, including Truly’s own tasting room and home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles, Truly LA.

The Fan Experience will also evolve digitally as Truly and US Soccer will launch an engaging visual reminder of how soccer unites all fans and introduces them to new experiences through the Truly United Cam, a new digital campaign in which fans can submit videos featuring spontaneous social Moments celebrating and supporting US Soccer at watch parties, at bars, at home, and in their communities across the world. Fans will have the chance to have their submissions highlighted across US Soccer’s social media and digital channels.

The agreement was facilitated by Soccer United Marketing, US Soccer’s partner for over 15 years.

ABOUT US SOCCER

Founded in 1913, the US Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the growth of the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As US Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, US Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in Deeper and more Meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

ABOUT TRULY

A hard seltzer tastemaker since its inception in 2016, Truly is the most innovative beyond beer experience, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in more than 30 unique flavors and counting including 12 Delicious originals, four flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Punch, four flavors of Truly Margarita-Style, two flavors of Truly Extra, plus three flavors of Truly Lemonade Freeze Pops and even limited-time Styles including seasonal mix packs. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka in collaboration with Beam Suntory and its first spirits-based hard seltzer, Truly Vodka Seltzer. To learn more about Truly, visit trulyhardseltzer.com.

ABOUT SOCCER UNITED MARKETING

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region’s most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the US market), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and Concacaf Properties (Gold Cup™ and Concacaf Champions League). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.