US Soccer Federation And Legends Announce Long Term Omnichannel Retail Partnership Extension

CHICAGO (Nov. 16, 2022) – The US Soccer Federation (USSF) and Legends today announced a long-term, multi-year agreement, building on four years of partnership to keep Legends as the provider for all US Soccer Store experiences both online and at events.

“We’re incredibly excited and energized to extend our partnership with Legends,” said Maribeth Towers, US Soccer Vice President of Consumer Products. “Providing our fans with the best possible shopping experiences at our events and online is a priority for us, and Legends has a proven record of doing just that while also helping us provide an amazing range of merchandise. We’re excited to continue building on the foundation we’ve established over the past few years.”

Legends recently executed a complete best-in-class redesign of the online US Soccer Store, presented by Visa. The redesign was implemented with a customer-first approach including the broadest product assortment available anywhere and features that will help US Soccer further understand fan needs and enhance communication with them. Legends and US Soccer will continue to evolve the digital shopping experience to serve fans.

In addition, Legends will continue to operate retail experiences at all official USSF events including Visa Fan Studio, a mobile unit that can be deployed at US Men’s and Women’s National Team matches.

Future plans include implementing an elevated and interactive version of the Visa Fan Studio that will feature exclusive fan engagement experiences, first-look product drops and the largest product selection available yet.

“Legends is proud to continue our partnership with US Soccer both digitally and via physical footprint at all USSF events. There is so much momentum behind the sport within our Nation and we are thrilled to help the Federation best serve their growing fanbase through great product and custom, Incredible experiences,” said Kirta Carroll, President, Legends Global Merchandise.

US Soccer and Legends first partnered in 2018. Since then, their successful collaboration has resulted in two record-setting US Soccer jersey launches, with 2022 sales doubling the previous best in 2021, as well as breaking multiple Merchandise per cap records for the Men’s and Women’s National Teams events.

In addition to US Soccer, Legends provides its services to an array of sports organizations at the highest levels including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, WWE, PGA and more.

ABOUT US SOCCER

Founded in 1913, the US Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the growth of the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As US Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, US Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in Deeper and more Meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and Conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.