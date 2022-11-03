US Soccer Federation And Anheuser-Busch Sign Multi-Year Sponsorship Extension, Building On 35 Years Of Partnership

New York, NY (November 3, 2022) – Anheuser-Busch is proud to announce its renewed commitment to US Soccer as the official beer sponsor. The extension continues the Longest strategic partnership in US Soccer history, which began in 1987. With the refreshed multi-year marketing partnership, Anheuser-Busch will bring unparalleled experiences for fans to support the US men’s and women’s teams throughout the United States.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Anheuser-Busch who continues to demonstrate their unique ability to bring fanbases closer to the sport they love,” said US Soccer Federation Chief Commercial Officer, David Wright. “US soccer fans are some of the most passionate and devoted in the entire world and deserve a partner that shares their passion. It’s not often you see a partnership that spans 35 years; however, and what’s most exciting, the best for this great partnership is yet to come.”

As a part of the integrated renewal, Anheuser-Busch will continue to engage fans by hosting US Soccer Kickoff Parties which take place the night before each match and include live entertainment, giveaways and guest appearances from influencers and alumni. Anheuser-Busch will also maintain their Entitlement position to the US Soccer’s Woman/Man of the Match award, where an individual player from each National Team is chosen by fan vote and recognized for outstanding performance throughout the year.

“Since the foundation of our relationship, we have been dedicated to growing the game of soccer alongside the US Soccer Federation and we’re excited to be strengthening our commitment to the sport of soccer and its fans,” said Matt Davis, Head of Sports Marketing , Anheuser-Busch. “Soccer already has a strong and passionate fanbase in the US and it’s only continuing to grow. We are committed to ensuring fans have unrivaled opportunities to support their teams this season and every year leading into the biggest moment this sport has to offer – The World Cups in 2023 and 2026.”

For the first time in the 35-year partnership, Anheuser-Busch will be the official beer sponsor of the US Adult Soccer Association National Amateur Cup Celebration and the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The Winner of the US Soccer Association National Amateur Cup receives an automatic berth into the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. For over 100 years, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup has pitted amateurs and professionals against each other in an annual tournament of opportunity that engages the diverse soccer community in the United States at all levels. As the tournament’s new official beer sponsor, Anheuser-Busch will celebrate the epic journey towards lifting the Open Cup.

To round out the sponsorship, Anheuser-Busch will support US Soccer’s official media partners to create a consistent connection with fans leading up to, during and post high-profile, celebratory moments, at games, at home, on digital media, and at retail .

ABOUT US SOCCER

Founded in 1913, the US Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the growth of the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As US Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, US Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in Deeper and more Meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a Meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a Legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality Beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft Beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading Sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT SOCCER UNITED MARKETING

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region’s most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the US market), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and Concacaf Properties (Gold Cup™ and Concacaf Champions League). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.