US Soccer eye José Mourinho for the United States National Team position

After a mediocre showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and a series of controversies surrounding Gregg Berhalter, US Soccer are now looking for new alternatives to take over as head coach with the United States National Team. After making an offer to Zinedine Zidane and the subsequent refusal from the French coach, thoughts have now reportedly turned to José Mourinho.

As reported by ‘World Talk Soccer’, the experienced 59-year-old Portuguese Coach has been added to the list of possible candidates that the US Federation has generated. The Federation are eyeing a foreign strategist with the necessary experience at club level to make the leap to a national teambut this could be a complicated mission given Mourinho’s current situation and commitment with Serie Giants AS Roma.

After being associated with the Portugal National Team job before they signed the Spanish Roberto Martínezthe Setúbal-born man confessed to having been close to taking over the Seleçao: “I want to thank the President of the Portuguese Federation. He told me that I was not the first option, but the only one, and that he would do everything possible to take me home“.

Full screen Jose Mourinho of AS Roma NurPhoto Getty

Mou added: “That filled me with pride, but I refused because I am happy here in Rome“. Mourinho and the club from the Italian capital are currently in seventh position in Serie A and will play in the UEFA Europa League Playoffs against RB Salzburg with the Portuguese winning the Conference League in the 2021-2022 with the Giallorossi.