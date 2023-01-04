US Soccer confirms independent investigation into Gregg Berhalter allegations
US Soccer confirms an independent investigation was launched by the organization upon learning of an allegation against USMNT head Coach Gregg Berhalter on December 11, 2022.
The investigation is currently being led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing.
“Through this process, US Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization. We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations,” explained US Soccer in a statement.
“We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. US Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously.”
An unverified Gregg Berhalter account on Twitter detailed the aforementioned allegation, Revealing a domestic abuse incident between the head coach and his wife 31 years ago.
The social media post went on to insinuate that an individual blackmailed Berhalter with this information, approaching US Soccer with a story that would “take him down.”
“Last month, US Soccer launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program. With the review and investigation ongoing,” reiterated US Soccer.
At the moment, Gregg Berhalter’s future with the organization remains unclear. His contract as head coach of the US men’s national team has since expired, and no update has been given on his stance.
But US Soccer did confirm an update would be provided in the “coming days.”
“US Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team camp in the coming days. We look forward to building off the performance in Qatar and preparing for the journey towards 2026.”