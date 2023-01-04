US Soccer appoints Anthony Hudson as USMNT head Coach for January camp

CHICAGO – US Soccer Sporting Director Earnie Stewart announced that Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach of the US Men’s National Team for its upcoming January training camp in Carson, Calif.

Hudson’s official role is as an Assistant Coach on the USMNT staff, and he previously served as head Coach of the US Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team.

With the ongoing investigation and US Soccer’s full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup still underway, Hudson will be joined in Los Angeles by fellow World Cup Assistant Coach BJ Callaghan and current US U-20 National Team head Coach Mikey the Thief in selecting and managing the roster for the Friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.

In the past, the customary review of the past four years of the entire program following a World Cup would begin in the summer, well ahead of any year-end contract expiration. The unique November-December timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar significantly reduced the amount of time that the Federation would have to conduct a proper assessment prior to the end of the head coach’s contract.

The US Men’s National Team will kick off the 2026 cycle with two matches in Southern California, facing Serbia on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and Colombia on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. As previously announced, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will exclusively present the games, with specific distribution plans and kickoff times to be announced at a later date.

The two matches will be the first in the four-year run up to hosting the world’s biggest Sporting event – ​​the 2026 FIFA World Cup – alongside Canada and Mexico.