US Soccer Application Window For Spring 2023 Educator Courses Will Open January 18

CHICAGO (Dec. 9, 2022) – US Soccer has announced the application window for Spring 2023 Educator Courses will open Wednesday, January 18 at 1 pm CT. The Educator Course is designed for individuals interested in teaching future US Soccer Coaching Education Courses.

Those working to become Educators will begin their education process with Part 1 (Base Course) and then proceed onto the Course Level Pathway (ex. Base Course to Coach Educator C License; or Base Course to Coach Educator B License).

“We are excited for this opportunity to identify and develop future educators, allowing us to continue on our path to making education more accessible,” said US Soccer Director of Coaching Education Didier Chambaron.

The application window, which is broken into two phases, will run from Jan. 18 – 27 (Phase 1) and Feb. 7 – 17 (Phase 2; only invited applicants from Phase 1). Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to review the comprehensive course overview, which is linked below. This document provides details on course structure, meeting dates/times, and expectations. All applications must be submitted through the US Soccer Learning Center.

Participants at US Soccer’s National Coaching Schools will have the opportunity to earn a nationally recognized license from the US Soccer Federation, a FIFA national association member, and the governing body of soccer in all its forms in the United States.

General Course Timeline

Application Window Phase 1: January 18 – 27

Application Window Phase 2: February 7 – 17

Part 1 (Base Course): March 22 – May 24

Part 2 (Course Level Meetings): May/June

Part 3 (Apprentice Teaching): June/July/August

Part 4 (Assessment): Takes place 2 – 6 weeks after

US Soccer is committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all student coaches, educators, players, and staff. Applicants that are selected for these courses will be expected to adhere to policies set forth by US Soccer Coaching Education.

The next application window will open in June 2023 with the Educating phase beginning in July and running through October. Those interested in attending a future Coach Educator Course are encouraged to fill out the Interest Form.

For details on other US Soccer Coaching Courses please visit the Learning Center and review the information under Available Courses or check out our FAQ page.