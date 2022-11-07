The official governing body of soccer in the United States, US Soccer, has landed a multi-year renewal of its partnership with the brewing giant, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

With this development, the multinational company will continue to be the official beer sponsor of the US men’s and women’s national soccer teams. The two parties involved initially inked the partnership in 1987.

In this agreement, Anheuser-Busch InBev will receive the Privilege of hosting the official ‘kick-off parties’ on the nights prior to the international fixtures and Anheuser-Busch InBev will also Prolong be the title Sponsor for the player of the match Awards during international games.

Apart from the aforementioned opportunities, Anheuser-Busch InBev has also acquired the rights to be the official beer sponsor of the US Adult Soccer Association Amateur Cup Celebration along with the annual Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

Speaking on the association, Matt Davis, Head of Sports Marketing at Anheuser-Buschsaid, “Since the foundation of our relationship, we have been dedicated to growing the game of soccer alongside [the] US Soccer Federation and we’re excited to be strengthening our commitment to the sport of soccer and its fans.

“Soccer already has a strong and passionate fanbase in the US and it’s only continuing to grow.

“We are committed to ensuring fans have unrivaled opportunities to support their teams this season and every year leading into the biggest moment this sport has to offer – the World Cups in 2023 and 2026.”

David Wright, a Chief Commercial Officer of US Soccersaid, “We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Anheuser-Busch who continues to demonstrate their unique ability to bring fanbases closer to the sport they love.

“US soccer fans are some of the most passionate and devoted in the entire world and deserve a partner that shares their passion. It’s not often you see a partnership that spans 35 years; however, and what’s most exciting, the best for this great partnership is yet to come.”