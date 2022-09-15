US Soccer And Nike Launch 2022 Uniform Collection For Men And Women’s National Team

As an added benefit to fans, Visa and US Soccer are offering complimentary name and number customization, including Men’s and Women’s National Team player names, on any style of the new jersey. Available while supplies last, the offer can only be redeemed by using your Visa at visa.store.ussoccer.com.

Designed to inspire unity, symbolize diversity and celebrate Nike and US Soccer’s commitment to expanding the game for the next generation on and off the pitch, the uniforms will be worn by both National Teams as part of the Federation’s belief in One Nation. One Team. Through a bold and vibrant reimagined design, the new USA uniforms serve as a symbol of pride for team and country, representing diversity and togetherness – values ​​that unite the country.

The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States’ diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations. The jersey features iconic uniform design cues found throughout American athletics to celebrate the US Soccer Federation’s role as leaders in shaping – and uniting – sport culture throughout the nation.

The away uniform is built on a bold design that also celebrates diversity, youth, and unity. Taking inspiration from design techniques found throughout the American fashion and streetwear industry, Nike’s design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the jersey to life.

To round out the 2022 Nike collection, the United States’ pre-match top – which features US Soccer’s presenting partner, Volkswagen – is designed with a red, white and blue all-over ice-dyed print similar to the away jersey. The vibrant color and print symbolize the youthful energy and diversity of the nation, inspiring Athletes to boldly represent their country and to have fun in the process. In addition, a robust lifestyle collection that extends the celebration of the USA’s national pride will be released across Men’s, Women’s, and Kids. The collection includes select hoodies, sweats, tees, and socks that feature a combination of nods to the ice-dye and classic American sports culture. Additional tech fleece, jackets, pants and other styles are also available.