US Soccer And Degree® Deodorant To Recognize Women’s Cerebral Palsy National Team For 2022 IFCPF World Cup Championship At USWNT-Germany Match In New Jersey

CHICAGO (Nov. 11, 2022) – US Soccer and Degree® Deodorant will recognize the world Champion US Women’s Cerebral Palsy National Team for winning the Inaugural IFCPF Women’s World Cup this May. The Women’s CP National Team, for eligible players with CP, a stroke or traumatic brain injury, topped Australia 4-2 in overtime during the thrilling World Cup Final, lifting the first-ever world Championship Trophy for Women’s CP soccer.

Launched in January 2022 as the Women’s Para National Team, the International Federation of CP Football Women’s World Cup represented the Women’s CP NT’s first international competition. The team was recently renamed to the Women’s CP National Team this year to align with international naming conventions for the sport.

The Women’s CP NT will be celebrated at the USWNT’s match against Germany on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ as the team will gather in Clifton, NJ for a touchpoint training camp from Nov. 10-14. The CP WNT will also attend USWNT training on Saturday, Nov. 12 to meet with their fellow reigning world champions.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to celebrate our world Champion Women’s CP National Team during a match for our world Champion USWNT,” said Cindy Parlow Cone, US Soccer President. “US Soccer has always been a leader in Women’s sports, and with the support of Degree® our CP National team, continued that tradition by winning the Inaugural IFCPF Women’s World Cup. They are off to a flying start and the future is very bright.”

Degree® Deodorant became the official partner of US Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s CP National Teams in November 2021 and helped support the Women’s CP NT’s first-ever identification camp in January 2022. Together, Degree® and the US CP National Teams are working to Advocate for more inclusive representation of what it means to be a “mover” and inspire future generations of Athletes with Disabilities to move with confidence.

Women’s CP NT head Coach Tricia Taliaferro has called 10 players to the team’s training camp in Clifton, including nine of 10 players who helped the USA lift the IFCPF Women’s World Cup Trophy in May.

WOMEN’S CP NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION (HOMETOWN) -– NOVEMBER TOUCHPOINT TRAINING CAMP



GOALKEEPERS (1): Emily Lauritsen* (Omaha, Neb.)

DEFENDERS (3): Michelle Cross* (Orange County, Calif.), Joey Martin* (Smyrna, Ga.), Annie Wickett* (Frederick, Md.)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Cassidy Leake* (Murrieta, Calif.), Kristine Knief (Ankeny, Iowa), Kat Renick* (Safety Harbor, Fla.), Isabella Stankunas (Trappe, Pa.)

FORWARDS (3): Leah Glaser* (Montclair, NJ), Jesslyn Kuhnel* (Panama City, Fla.), Rebecca Ostrander* (Carson City, Nev.)

*Member of 2022 IFCPF Women’s World Cup Champion Team

The Men’s and Women’s CP National Teams are open to Athletes with cerebral palsy, stroke, or traumatic brain injury. For more information or to inquire about athlete eligibility, please contact US Soccer’s Extended National Teams Department via email at [email protected]