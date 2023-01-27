US Soccer 2023 SheBelieves Summit, Presented By Deloitte, To Be Held March 11 And 12 In Westlake, Texas

CHICAGO (Jan. 27, 2023) – US Soccer today announced that the 2023 SheBelieves Summit, presented by Deloitte, will take place on March 11-12 at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas. Returning to its original in-person-only format, the sixth annual SheBelieves Summit is part of US Soccer’s commitment to Empower young women and girls while continuing to grow Women’s soccer in the United States and across the globe.

The two-day event will feature speakers from sports, business and beyond, aiming to help provide attendees with the tools needed to help secure jobs in their chosen careers and continue on the journey to reach their goals. Registration for the event will open on Monday, Feb. 6.

In its eighth year, the SheBelieves platform continues to grow into one of the largest women-focused platforms around the world. With the vision of inspiring the next generation, US Soccer and Deloitte will provide a select group of college-aged students and young professionals with the opportunity to learn from and network with industry professionals. Key themes such as Community, Confidence, and Career will be explored through a range of panels, lectures, and breakout sessions.

Some sessions and panels will highlight young female entrepreneurs who will share their experiences in their respective industries. Other sessions will offer insight towards professional development skills as well as setting and exceeding personal and professional goals. This year, there will also be additional workshops which will emphasize the importance of mental health.

Opened in 2011, Deloitte University (DU) is Deloitte’s leadership and learning center located in the beautiful natural landscape of Westlake, TX, approximately 30 miles Northwest of Dallas. DU is an immersive environment dedicated to providing transformational learning and development experiences for the next generation of leaders.

The event registration fee is $100 and includes access to the two-day Summit, Lodging accommodations, all meals provided, accessibility to a fitness center, professional headshots, a gift, and access to the SheBelieves Job Fair and Speed ​​Networking event. The keynote speaker and panelists will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT SHEBELIEVES

SheBelieves is a platform that encourages girls and women of all ages to accomplish their goals and dreams, in sports and beyond. SheBelieves was originally launched in the run-up to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and has since evolved into a special series of events and programming that bring a powerful message of empowerment and that of believing in yourself into communities across the nation.

