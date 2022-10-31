With just over three weeks until the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar, excitement is building to a fever pitch. The World Cup is the biggest Sporting event on the planet, after all, and one team that has particular cause for excitement is the US Men’s National Team. On-pitch, they feature a roster of rising stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Jesus Ferreira, and off-pitch they’re making a strong push to be the most fashionable squad at the tournament with an expansive slate of just -announced collaborations.

US Soccer will be partnering with Awake NY, KidSuper, HIDDEN.NY, Jason Scott and VoyceNow for special apparel that salutes the team and celebrates the tournament. Each brand has a unique connection to the sport of soccer, which is portrayed through their designs. Check out all five collaborations in detail below.

Awake NY

Awake NY’s offerings consist of a cream-colored, drawstring-less Hoodie with co-branded detailing and T-shirts that show US Soccer’s shield logo below a “Solo Pa’lante” hit, which is Spanish slang for “Only Forward,” the USMNT’s slogan. “Soccer was intertwined with my upbringing: growing up, I would spend weekends barbecuing and watching my uncles play at Flushing Meadow Park,” says Awake NY founder Angelo Baque. “The sport is a huge part of Ecuadorian culture, and as an Ecuadorian-American this project is particularly meaningful for me since both teams are in the World Cup this year. I used Solo Pa’lante as a signifier of my upbringing and the inclusive spirit of the USMNT.”

KidSuper

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane is a noted soccer fan who even played in college, and he’s brought his signature light-hearted style to KidSuper’s Collaboration with the USMNT. KidSuper cooked up a retro tracksuit that features a blue and white color scheme with super-sized star and earth graphics, co-branded hits and red trim. The playful warm-up suit was inspired by what Dillane would want to wear if he were to try out and play for the team. “This is the closest Colm has come to playing for the US Men’s National Team,” Dillane said, referring to himself in the third person. “PUT ME IN COACH.”

HIDDEN.NY

The ever-mysterious HIDDEN.NY crew are no strangers to collaborations, and their collection with the USMNT sees them using Y2K-style HIDDEN graphics and embellishments combined with the team’s shield logo and a stylized take on the “Only Forward” slogan. Tees, hoodies, crewnecks and hats have been produced, but the standout of the collection just might be a co-branded spin on HIDDEN.NY’s beloved crew socks. Maintaining their intentional anonymity, HIDDEN.NY didn’t speak on their collab — so it’s up to the interpretation of soccer fans around the world.

Jason Scott

Jason Scott is a brand known for its elevated takes on athleisure and casual staples, so low-key style and tasteful branding are front and center on its Collaborative array. “Ever since I was five years old, soccer has been a part of my life,” said Scott. “It’s transformed from a sport I used to play as a kid to a major source of inspiration for our brand. Being able to Collaborate and craft a special collection with the USMNT is more than I can put into words.” Scott also Touched on the elevated nature of the pieces, noting “It was important to me when I was working on the collection and combining these two passions that [I created] elevated Styles with unique designs.”

VoyceNow

Of all the brands that took part in the Collaboration with the USMNT, VoyceNow is the closest to the Squad — it was founded by goalkeeper Zack Steffen. After George Floyd’s Murder in 2020, Steffen wanted to use his platform to speak out about racial inequality, so he teamed with former college and pro teammate Alex Crognale to create the VoyceNow foundation, a nonprofit that “unites Athletes from across the world to use their platforms.” The collection’s tees and hoodies are loaded with logo treatments, the most notable of which is the super-sized “Love Conquers All” hits on the back. “We at VoyceNow want to spread the message that equality and peace can be achieved through love and unity,” said Steffen.

Each collection will be available at its respective designer’s webstore. HIDDEN.NY drops today, October 31, Awake on November 1, KidSuper on November 2, Jason Scott on November 3 and VoyceNow on November 4. For more USMNT news ahead of the World Cup, check out Hypebeast’s exclusive interview with Christian Pulisic.