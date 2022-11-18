US pro volleyball league could provide opportunity for former Huskers

In the future, there may be more opportunities for volleyball players to play professionally in the United States after college with a new league hoping to begin in 2024.

The launch of Pro Volleyball Federation was announced on Thursday, with plans to play matches in February 2024.

While the league may not be able to get the top players in the world such as former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey (Robinson) Cook and Justine Wong-Orantes due to lower salaries and Shorter seasons, it could be a place for more US players to play. Many Olympic-level players play professionally in Europe and Asia.

Eight to 10 initial teams will debut in volleyball hotbeds throughout the Nation in 2024, with additional markets added after that. The Pro Volleyball Federation, which has already identified ownership groups in five markets, will begin announcing those markets and ownership groups in December. Omaha has been mentioned as a possibility for a team.

The regular season will consist of 16 matches during the Inaugural season, although that number will likely expand in future seasons. Rosters will include 14 players and the league expects to have a minimum of three national game of the week windows on major broadcast networks as well as a worldwide streaming partner.

Salaries will be in line with first-year salaries in the WNBA, starting at $60,000. Most players will make between $60,000 and $100,000.

The first draft of college players will take place in November 2023.