US Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup

A Commemorative SheBelieves Cup will be dedicated Feb. 16, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Photo courtesy of the United States Postal Service

Jan. 24 (UPI) — The US Postal Service will dedicate a Commemorative Women’s soccer forever stamp ahead of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, the agency announced. Postal Service Board of Governors member Amber McReynolds will attend a Dedication ceremony at 11 am EST Feb. 16 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., to introduce the stamp.

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp, which depicts a female soccer player kicking the ball with a side volley. Illustrator Noah McMillan also worked on the project.

“This new forever stamp celebrates Women’s soccer in the United States,” the US Postal Service said in a news release. “From youth Leagues to the elite world Champion US National Team, millions of girls and women throughout the country participate in the fast-paced, competitive sport.

“Soccer, also known as football internationally, is the most popular sport in the world, played by hundreds of millions of players in almost every country. In the United States, Women’s soccer has gained a firm foothold in sports and popular culture.

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup will be held Feb. 16 to 22 in Orlando, Nashville and Frisco, Texas. The annual tournament will feature the United States, Brazil, Canada and Japan. The Americans won five of the previous seven editions of the tournament, including the last three.

Each team will play three matches. The team with the most points after those games will be declared the champion.

Brazil will face Japan in the first game at 4 pm Feb. 16 in Orlando. The US women will then battle Canada at 7 pm that night at Exploria Stadium.

The Americans will face Japan in their second game Feb. 19 at Geodis Park in Nashville. The US women will battle Brazil in their finale Feb. 22 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.