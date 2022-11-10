US Postal Service commemorates Toni Morrison, Ruth Bader Ginsburg through 2023 postal stamps

The United States Postal Service will Honor trailblazing Cornell alumnae Toni Morrison MA ’55 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg ’54 through new postage stamps set to be issued in 2023. Morrison and Ginsburg’s stamps were Revealed on October 24, alongside the Postal Service’s preliminary list of new designs.

The stamps celebrate two of Cornell’s most prominent graduates. As Forever stamps, these Commemorative works will always represent the existing price of one ounce First-Class Mail postage.

A Pulitzer Prize-winner and the first African American Nobel Prize-winner for literature, Morrison was an accomplished author best known for her works like The Bluest Eye, Molten, Song of Solomon and Beloved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button