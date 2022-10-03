US national volleyball team loses first match at FIVB World Championships

The United States Women’s national volleyball team finished second place in Pool C at the FIVB World Championships after losing its first match of the tournament on Saturday in Lodz, Poland.

Serbia beat the Americans 25-20, 25-23, 25-13. The US (4-1) will advance to the second phase of pool play where they will face the Dominican Republic (3-2) on Tuesday.

The US struggled with Serbia’s blocking on Saturday as the Europeans led 13-1 in blocks. Serbia also led in kills (38-30) while the teams tied in ace serves. (3-3).

Outside hitter Kara Bajema, who played in college at Washington, made her first start of the World Championships and led the US scoring with six points on six kills. Former Husker Kelsey (Robinson) Cook had three kills.

The US is ranked No. 1 in the world, but finished fifth in the last World Championships in 2018.

